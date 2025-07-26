Liked Mandala Murders? Stream 5 other mystery thrillers on OTT for an enthralling watch

Mandala Murders follows the story of detectives Rea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor) and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) investigating a series of ritualistic murders in the fictional town of Charandaspur. These murders are linked to a secret cult and a buried prophecy, creating a mix of mythology, mystery, and psychological mystery. The deeper the detectives delve, the more they uncover a complex web of conspiracy, myth, and a terrifying prophecy. The plot also involves a local politician, Ananya Bharadwaj (played by Surveen Chawla), Shriya Pilgaonkar as Rukmini (House Arrest), and others. Vaani Kapoor in Mandala Murders

If you liked the gripping tale of Mandala Murders, here are 5 other mystery thrillers for you to enjoy on OTTplay Premium!

Ugly

In Ugly, a 10-year-old girl, Kali, gets kidnapped. Following this, the investigation begins, and it uncovers the dark secrets of various characters. Each character has their own selfish motives, and the film explores how their actions affect the situation. The film stars Ronit Roy, Rahul Bhat, and Tejasvini Kolhapure in key roles.

Bicchoo Ka Khel

In Bicchoo Ka Khel, Akhil Srivastava aims to avenge his father's death and for this, he challenges law and order as he kills a famous lawyer, Anil Chaubey. After this, he sets out to search for the truth behind his father's death. The story is filled with intrigue, mystery, and revenge drama elements. It stars Divyendu Sharma, Trishna Mukherjee, Anshul Chauhan, Mukul Chaddha, and others.

A Thursday

A Thursday story is about a preschool teacher, Naina Jaiswal, who holds 16 of her students hostage. The film depicts the day-long confrontation between Naina and the police, where she makes multiple demands, including a meeting with the Prime Minister, and threatens to harm the children if her request is not met. The movie discusses in depth Naina's motives and the reasons behind her heinous actions. It stars Yami Gautam as Naina, Atul Kulkarni, Javed Khan, Neha Dhupia, and others.

The Stoneman Murders

It is based on real-life serial murders that took place in Mumbai in the 1980s, where people were killed with stones while sleeping on the streets. The plot tells the story of a dismissed police officer, Sanjay Shelar (Kay Kay Menon), who secretly investigates the murders. The investigation has a conflict with the official police force, led by Inspector Kedar Phadke, played by Arbaaz Khan.

Freddy

Freddy is about a lonely dentist, Dr. Freddy Ginwala (Kartik Aaryan). He becomes obsessed with a married woman, Kainaaz Irani (Alaya F), after meeting her twice: at a wedding and then again at his clinic. However, Freddy's past trauma and social discomfort lead him towards dark activities, including a plan to kill Kainaz's abusive husband.