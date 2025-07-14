Manjummel Boys and Aavesham directors' next wraps up pre-production, here's when it will go on floors

One of the most anticipated upcoming projects from Malayalam has Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram joining hands with another hit director Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame. In the latest update, the pre-production work of the untitled movie has been completed, and filming will start next month. Here’s everything we know about the exciting project. Chidambaram, Jithu Madhavan

Manjummel Boys and Aavesham directors join hands

After the phenomenal success of the 2024 Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram returns to direction with the upcoming venture which will be scripted by Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan. The film, which will have mostly fresh faces, will start rolling in August 2025, online reports have said. More details of the cast are not known.

The film, backed by KVN Productions along with Thespian Films, was announced earlier this year. The yet-to-be-titled film marks the first venture of KVN Productions in Malayalam. The production house is also backing Kannada actor Yash's Toxic and Tamil actor Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, reported to be his last before venturing into politics.

In the technical crew, most of the Manjummel Boys’ team returns with Shyju Khalid as the cinematographer and Sushin Shyam as the music composer. Notably, Sushin had composed songs for both Aavesham and Manjummel Boys. The songs from Aavesham, starring Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, became popular with the Illuminati track emerging as a chart-topper.

Where to watch Aavesham and Manjummel Boys on OTT

Manjummel Boys, one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films, is a survival thriller which also highlights the bond between a bunch of friends from a small-town in Kerala. On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil leads the action-comedy Aavesham as a gangster named Ranga in Bangalore.

Among their upcoming projects, Chidambaram will reportedly mark his Hindi debut with a movie, backed by Phantom Films.

Jithu Madhavan also has a film with Mohanlal in the pipeline. He had previously scripted the film Painkili, starring Anaswara Rajan and Sajin Gopu, but it failed to impress the audience.