Marathi actor, Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar dies at 73 in Pune; Maharashtra CM expresses grief. Know all about her

Marathi actor Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar died at the age of 73 on October 12. The Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (MDGPIR) confirmed her death and issued a press note stating that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is mourning her death. ABP Majha reported that the actor had been battling an unnamed illness for some time.

Madhu Kambikar died at 73

Madhu Kambikar has earned several accolades in her career.

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The MDGPIR posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Madhu’s death, writing, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed profound grief over the passing of veteran actress Madhu Kambikar, who established her identity on the silver screen by preserving the legacy of Maharashtra's folk arts through her acting and multifaceted performances.”

“Madhu Kambikar's artistic journey spanned from folk arts and theatre to the world of cinema. By upholding the traditional Lavani style in folk arts and through her study of Kathak, she earned acclaim as a dancer. The versatile star, who proudly flew the flag of Marathi folk arts on the silver screen, is no more. We share in the sorrow of the Kambikar family and Madhu Tai's fans, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has paid heartfelt tribute to Madhu Kambikar, praying that God grant strength to all to bear this loss,” they further wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM also posted about Madhu's death and honoured her legacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM also posted about Madhu's death and honoured her legacy. {{/usCountry}}

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About Madhu Kambikar’s death

ABP Majha reported that Madhu died on October 12 at the age of 73. She had been suffering from an unnamed illness for some time now and had passed away in Pune. Madhu was born on July 28, 1953, in Malegaon Khurd, Beed district, according to the show. She was known for her Lavani performances and playing various roles in Marathi films such as Hech Mazha Maher, Raghu Maina, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zapatlela, Debu, and Yeu Ka Gharat. She also performed theatre plays and acted in television shows.

The report stated that Madhu, known for her roles as a mother and mother-in-law on screen, had been bedridden for a while. She had a stroke, which deteriorated her health further and changed her life. In November 2016, after Madhu performed at the Lavanya Sangeet in Mumbai, as she had for 12 years, she began feeling unwell. She stubbornly refused to back out of her performance and suffered a stroke later in the day. She was rushed to the hospital.

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Madhu stayed away from films after that, with Aabhraan being one of her last films. The actor-artiste had received numerous awards, including state awards, for her contributions.