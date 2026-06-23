Who was Vithabai Narayangavkar? Lavani legend did not stop dancing despite pregnancy, remained committed to the art form

Vitha took the legacy forward from a young age and became interested in dance and performance. She was surrounded by the echo of Lavani songs, Gavlan performances and other traditional dance forms, which she began to learn. Soon, she took to the stage to help her family during a financial strain, and her expressive performance became a crowd-puller. Trouble began when she married Maruti Sawant, and their marriage was tumultuous. She still continued to perform, taking lavani and tamasha to wider audiences.

Born on July 1, 1935, in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, Vithabai Narayangaonkar was introduced to the world of performance and tamasha from a very young age. Her father and uncle were in the troupe. Meanwhile, her grandfather Narayan Khude established a traditional travelling folk tamasha troupe, which was later run by her father and uncle under the name Bhau-Bapu Mang.

In the Eetha teaser, released on Tuesday, Shraddha Kapoor is seen playing a Maharashtrian folk dancer who goes into labour and gives birth. Next, she turns up on stage saying that she would rather choose death by dancing and become immortal. Did you know that such a shocking incident took place in real life, too? Shraddha plays legendary dance artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar, whose real-life story is no less than a cinematic spectacle. (Also read: Eetha teaser reactions: Internet gushes about Shraddha Kapoor's dance, awaits fiery box office clash with Yash's Toxic )

People from several parts of the state flocked to watch her performances, which were a colourful amalgamation of music, dance and storytelling. For her artistry, she was bestowed with the prestigious President's award in the Tamasha genre. She also began to be known as "Tamasha Samradini" (Tamasha Empress) by her fans, and the government later instituted the annual Vithabai Narayangavkar Lifetime Achievement Award in her memory in 2006. Her figure became a symbol of dedication and bravery in Maharashtra. She died on January 15, 2002, at the age of 66 in Narayangaon, Maharashtra, following a paralytic attack.

In Eetha, Shraddha steps in to play the legendary artiste. The teaser indicated that the film will combine the episode of her pregnancy, which became a testament to her dedication and artistry. The film will feature music composed by Ajay-Atul, and the songs will be choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The unusual title, Eetha, actually comes from the local Marathi pronunciation of her nickname, Vitha. The film is set to release in theatres on August 26.