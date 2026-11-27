Bengali actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty is married. The former MP posted dreamy first pictures from the intimate ceremony on social media. While she did not reveal her husband’s face or identity in her post, she has acknowledged that his name is Siddhartha Dutta. Bengali news portals have identified his profession as a marine engineer.

Mimi Chakraborty marries Siddhartha Dutta

Mimi Chakraborty posted first wedding pictures with Siddhartha Dutta. more less

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After her Thursday (November 26) wedding, Mimi posted pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram account. One picture shows her and Siddhartha holding their rings up and posing. Another shows them hugging after exchanging rings. Both the bride and groom wore cream and gold for the wedding. One picture shows Mimi putting a ring on Siddhartha, and another shows them registering their marriage. Mimi posted the pictures with just heart emojis in the caption. Congratulations poured in for the actor-politician from fans.

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Inside Mimi-Siddhartha’s intimate wedding

{{^usCountry}} Ananda Bazar reported that Mimi and Siddhartha married in South Kolkata on Thursday evening, in the presence of their close friends and family. The publication quoted actor Tramila Bhattacharya telling the press before the wedding that she is Siddhartha’s sister-in-law (married to his elder brother) and that the groom is a marine engineer by profession. She also said, “They look great together. I have come to know Mimi quite well; she is a wonderful person and very articulate. Her entire family is lovely.” About Mimi Chakraborty {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ananda Bazar reported that Mimi and Siddhartha married in South Kolkata on Thursday evening, in the presence of their close friends and family. The publication quoted actor Tramila Bhattacharya telling the press before the wedding that she is Siddhartha’s sister-in-law (married to his elder brother) and that the groom is a marine engineer by profession. She also said, “They look great together. I have come to know Mimi quite well; she is a wonderful person and very articulate. Her entire family is lovely.” About Mimi Chakraborty {{/usCountry}}

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Mimi debuted in Bengali cinema in 2012 with Bapi Bari Jaa, though her acting debut was the TV show Champion in 2008. She also modelled and was a Miss India contestant. After starring in numerous films and TV shows, Mimi ventured into politics in 2019. She contested the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Indian general election as a Trinamool Congress candidate and won. She was a Member of Parliament (MP), but Mimi resigned from her post in 2024.

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Mimi dated filmmaker Raj Chakraborty in the past. In 2017, she spoke about wanting to keep her love life private in the future, telling TOI, “I've promised myself that I'll not talk about my personal life again. I know what I went through. But bad things are temporary and I'm glad it's all in the past now. I've moved on.” She also said, “I respect the time I spent with Raj. He has always been a great friend, so I will not say a bad word about him. See, I never spoke about the relationship openly back then, so why should I talk about it now, when it's not there?”

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Mimi last starred in Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel and Emperor vs Sarat Chandra this year. She has a Netflix film, Hum Hindustani, lined up.