Odia actor Elina Samantray marries boyfriend Anurag Panda, shares first pics from wedding. See post

Odia actor Elina Samantray has finally tied the knot with her boyfriend, Anurag Panda. They got married at a lavish ceremony in Bali, Indonesia. The wedding of Elina and Anurag was conducted according to Hindu traditions in the presence of close friends and family. (Also Read | Himansh Kohli shares tender moment with wife Vini in first pics after wedding in Delhi) Elina Samantray and Anurag Panda got married in Indonesia.

Elina, Anurag share first pics from wedding

For the wedding, Elina wore a blue lehenga, a red dupatta and traditional jewellery. Anurag was seen in an embroidered cream sherwani. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a joint post announcing that they were now married. In the first picture, Elina and Anurag posed next to each other as they smiled. They wore gold crowns as they stood next to each other.

Elina, Anurag get emotional

The next few pictures showed the duo getting teary-eyed. In another picture, Anurag was seen applying sindoor (vermillion) on Elina's forehead. A few photos showed the couple performing wedding rituals. The pictures were shared with the caption, "17.11.2024." Anurag (black heart emoji) Elina."

Celebs congratulate couple

Reacting to the post, Bhoomika Dash wrote, “The second and third pic has my whole heart. True love definitely exists, and you both have proved it. Congratulations on lifetime happiness.” "Hey…. So happy for my my sweetheart… lots of love and best wishes for both of you,” said Asima Panda. Anu Choudhury wrote, “Congratulations to you both, and God bless.”

About Elina and Anurag

Elina and Anurag have been close friends for many years. Despite reports of their wedding, they remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

About Elina's career

Elina won Kie Heba Mo Heroine, the first season of the reality television show. The actor made her film debut with Ishq Tu Hi Tu along with Arindam Roy. She has several superhit films to her credit, including Jaga Hatare Pagha, Love Station, Abhaya, Kabula Barabula, Happy Lucky, and 4 Idiots. Elina has also won several awards.