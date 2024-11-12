Himansh Kohli shares tender moment with wife Vini in first pics after wedding in Delhi

Himansh Kohli tied the knot in a close-knit family ceremony on Tuesday. The actor was seen posing with his wife in the early pictures from his wedding celebrations at ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Delhi, Nehru Place. He also posted photos of himself getting dressed up ahead of his marriage as he danced with his family and relatives. (Also read: Srikanth Kidambi holds up bride Shravya Varma's lehenga as she runs to meet Nagarjuna at wedding reception. Watch) Himansh Kohli got married at a close-knit ceremony in Delhi on Tuesday.

Himansh Kohli gets married at traditional ceremony

In the viral photos from his wedding, Himansh and his wife Vini are seen twinning in traditional red attire. While the actor wore a dark red sherwani and a light-red pagdi (traditional turban worn during weddings or other cultural rituals), his wife donned a matching red saree. In one of the romantic moments, Himansh is seen kissing Vini's forehead as she smiles. Vini is from a non-Bollywood background, and the couple fell in love before getting married. Himansh has chosen designer Kunal Rawal to do his wedding outfit.

While reacting to the wedding pictures, a fan commented, “Beautiful bride (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Witnessed their wedding at ISKCON, Delhi, Nehru Place (laughing emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Lovely couple (heart-shaped-eye and heart emojis).”

Himansh Kohli shares pre-wedding pics

Himansh took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of him getting ready before heading for the wedding venue. In the photos, his family is helping him in getting dressed up. In one of the pictures he is also seen dancing. The actor captioned his post as, “Blessings abound!” Gurmeet Chowdhury wrote, “Congratulations.” Akanksha Puri commented, “Congratulations (wine glasses emoji) wow so so happy for you (heart emoji) wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness!! Stay bless forever (heart emoji).”

Himansh Kohli's Bollywood career

Himansh made his Bollywood debut with the romantic-comedy Yaariyaan opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The movie was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Himansh later featured in Hindi films such as Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sweetiee Weds NRI, Ranchi Diaries, Dil Jo Na Keh Saka, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam and others.