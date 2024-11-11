Srikanth Kidambi holds up bride Shravya Varma's lehenga as she runs to meet Nagarjuna at wedding reception. Watch

Celebrity stylist Shravya Varma and badminton player Srikanth Kidambi married in Hyderabad on Saturday. They held a grand wedding reception on Sunday, and Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and other celebrities were in attendance. The couple posted a hilarious video on Instagram of a few moments before they met Nagarjuna. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Lavanya Tripathi, Ram Gopal Varma attend Srikanth Kidambi-Shravya Varma's wedding) Bride and groom Shravya Varma and Srikanth Kidambi ran to meet Nagarjuna at their wedding reception.

‘You need to hold my dress and run’

The couple posted a hilarious video from the reception to their joint Instagram account for the wedding. “#bridezillamoment no words”, they captioned the video. The video begins with Nagarjuna asking Shravya over the phone where everybody is and telling her he’s waiting. Shravya tells him she came upstairs because none of the guests had arrived yet.

She then panics about where Srikanth is while holding the lift for him. “You need to hold my dress and run,” she tells him when he arrives. Like a good husband, he does just that as they run towards the venue. Nagarjuna, for his part, looks excited to finally meet the bride and groom, hugging them and shaking their hands as he wishes them well.

Nagarjuna was last seen in Naa Saami Ranga, which was released in January this year. He will soon be seen in Shekar Kammula’s Kubera with Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Rajinikanth. Celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika, Keerthy Suresh Ram Gopal Varma, Rahul Ravindran and Nag Ashwin attended their wedding.

About Srikanth, Shravya

Srikanth and Shravya got engaged in Hyderabad in August, surprising many with their announcement. At their wedding, Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish recorded a video message stating that even those close to Shravya were surprised when she broke the news.

He said, “I’ve always wanted to see whom she would marry. Initially, when she told me she might get married, I didn’t believe her. From the time I knew her, she was always single. So, literally, in the middle of the night, we called Srikanth. I saw a video and thought he looked handsome. I didn’t even know he was a national-level player. They make such a good couple. I wish them a great journey ahead.”