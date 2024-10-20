Rakul Preet Singh's decks up in red for first ‘bed rest wala’ Karwa Chauth; Jackky Bhagnani also fasts

Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after marrying Jackky Bhagnani. Unfortunately, she’s having to spend it on bed rest. Dropping a photo on her Instagram stories, Rakul made light of the situation and also revealed that Jackky is also fasting with her on the day. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh recalls being replaced by Disha Patani in MS: Dhoni biopic: ‘I cried that I missed such a good film’) Rakul Preet Singh is spending her first Karwa Chauth after marrying Jackky Bhagnani in bed.

Rakul Preet’s first Karwa Chauth

Rakul posted a picture of her from bed, decked up in a red and gold outfit. She wrote, “Best rest wala first karwa chauth,” with a heart emoji. She also posted a short video of her mehendi design, with ‘J’ written on her palm. Jackky reshared her stories, writing, “MY LIFE (heart emoji). I am so hungry but I won’t eat too.” Rakul replied to that, “Heheh when husband also fasts. (heart emoji)”

A screengrab of Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram stories.

Rakul on bed rest

Recently, Rakul gave a health update on her social media after getting injured during a workout. She posted a video on her Instagram stories in which she said, “I did something very stupid. I didn’t listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it, turned into a major injury and I have been in bed for the last six days and I think it will take another week or so for me to fully recover.”

She added, “I really hope I recover faster than that because it’s not easy for me to give in and rest but it’s a lesson learnt that please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don’t try to push. I thought that my mind was stronger than my body and it doesn’t always work like that. Thank you so much for all your wishes for people who messaged me and I will bounce back stronger. Lots of love.”

Upcoming work

Rakul will soon star in the sequel to De De Pyaar De. R Madhavan will also star with Ajay Devgn. She will also be a part of the sequel to Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth.