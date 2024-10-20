Menu Explore
Rakul Preet Singh's decks up in red for first ‘bed rest wala’ Karwa Chauth; Jackky Bhagnani also fasts

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Oct 20, 2024 07:53 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after her wedding to Jackky Bhagnani in Goa earlier this year. She shared a glimpse of it on Instagram.

Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after marrying Jackky Bhagnani. Unfortunately, she’s having to spend it on bed rest. Dropping a photo on her Instagram stories, Rakul made light of the situation and also revealed that Jackky is also fasting with her on the day. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh recalls being replaced by Disha Patani in MS: Dhoni biopic: ‘I cried that I missed such a good film’)

Rakul Preet Singh is spending her first Karwa Chauth after marrying Jackky Bhagnani in bed.
Rakul Preet Singh is spending her first Karwa Chauth after marrying Jackky Bhagnani in bed.

Rakul Preet’s first Karwa Chauth

Rakul posted a picture of her from bed, decked up in a red and gold outfit. She wrote, “Best rest wala first karwa chauth,” with a heart emoji. She also posted a short video of her mehendi design, with ‘J’ written on her palm. Jackky reshared her stories, writing, “MY LIFE (heart emoji). I am so hungry but I won’t eat too.” Rakul replied to that, “Heheh when husband also fasts. (heart emoji)”

A screengrab of Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram stories.
A screengrab of Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram stories.

Rakul on bed rest

Recently, Rakul gave a health update on her social media after getting injured during a workout. She posted a video on her Instagram stories in which she said, “I did something very stupid. I didn’t listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it, turned into a major injury and I have been in bed for the last six days and I think it will take another week or so for me to fully recover.”

She added, “I really hope I recover faster than that because it’s not easy for me to give in and rest but it’s a lesson learnt that please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don’t try to push. I thought that my mind was stronger than my body and it doesn’t always work like that. Thank you so much for all your wishes for people who messaged me and I will bounce back stronger. Lots of love.”

Upcoming work

Rakul will soon star in the sequel to De De Pyaar De. R Madhavan will also star with Ajay Devgn. She will also be a part of the sequel to Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth.

