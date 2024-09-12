Rakul Preet Singh recalls being replaced by Disha Patani in MS: Dhoni biopic: ‘I cried that I missed such a good film’

Rakul Preet Singh recently spoke about the struggling phase of her life when she was trying to strike a balance in her career in Telugu cinema and Bollywood. The actor in a podcast with Ranveer Allahabadia for his YouTube channel said that she was replaced by Disha Patani in Neeraj Pandey's MS: Dhoni - The Untold Story. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh on nepotism: 'Films have been taken away from me but I am not a person who will get bitter') Rakul Preet Singh revealed about being replaced by Disha Patani in MS Dhoni biopic.

Rakul Preet Singh on being replaced from Dhoni biopic

Rakul recalled that after the shooting schedule of MS Dhoni biopic shifted by a month, her dates collided with films of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, which she had signed earlier. She stated that, “It was the role which eventually Disha Patani played. I had done the costume and script reading, but then their dates shifted by a month, and I was shooting films with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Bruce Lee: The Fighter was about to release in a month and two songs were yet to be shot. So, I couldn’t adjust the dates at all, and I cried that I missed out on such a good film.”

About MS: Dhoni - The Untold Story

MS: Dhoni - The Untold Story featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in titular role. The sports biopic depicted the journey of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni from being a budding cricketer to winning the World Cup for India. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Bhumi Pednekar, Brijendra Kala and others in pivotal roles.

Rakul Preet Singh's acting career

Rakul made her acting debut with Kannada romantic-drama Gilli. Her first Tollywood film was Keratam. After working in South cinema she made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan opposite Himansh Kohli. She was later seen in Hindi films such as Aiyaary, De De Pyaar De, Shimla Mirchi, Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, Doctor G, Thank God, Chhatriwali and I Love You. Rakul recently starred in Kamal Haasan's patriotic action-drama Indian 2, opposite Siddharth.