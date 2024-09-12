Rakul Preet Singh on nepotism: 'Films have been taken away from me but I am not a person who will get bitter'

Rakul Preet Singh has shared her take on nepotism, while admitting that she has lost films because of it. In the latest episode of Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, the actor admitted she too would help out her kids in the future, if needed. Rakul Preet said nepotism was a fact of life, and the sooner people accepted it, the better it is for them. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Jackky Bhagnani after wedding Actor Rakul Preet Singh poses at an awards event in July 2024. (File Photo/PTI)

'Opportunities snatched away in other industries too'

When asked if she lost out on projects because of nepotism, Rakul said in Hindi, "Of course, and then as a result, you can become bitter. But this is not just part of the film industry, opportunities can be snatched away from you in any other industry, like the medical field… and I think that's life, the sooner you understand this, the better it is for your progress."

'Nepotism is not something I think too much about'

The actor, without taking any names, added, “Tomorrow, if my kids want help, of course, I will help them out and not force the same struggle as I had to undergo on them. Similarly, if star kids get easy access, it is because their parents have worked hard. So nepotism is not something I think too much about. Yes this is a reality, films have been taken away from me, but I am not a person who will get bitter. Maybe these projects were not meant for me. I move on. I feel bad for a day and then snatch out of it.”

Earlier in July, Rakul Preet was seen in Indian 2, which was headlined by veteran actor Kamal Haasan. Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The sequel marked the reunion of Kamal and director S Shankar.

On working with Shankar, Rakul Preet had told ANI at the time of the film's release, "It's a privilege to be working with such a remarkable filmmaker, who is a legend in himself. He's such an amazing director. The way he looks at characters, his vision, and the nuances he adds with his guidance on the set. I've learned so much from him while filming Indian 2. Truly an experience!"

Rakul Preet is now working on De De Pyaar De 2.