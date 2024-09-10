Rakul Preet Singh on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Jackky Bhagnani after wedding: Firsts are always special

Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently brought Bappa home this Ganesh Chaturthi. This marked her first Ganapati celebrations after marriage with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. “It feels great. Festivals are an amazing way to celebrate with family and friends. Firsts are always special and hold a special place in one’s heart. There is a lot of learning. I am just observing how the puja and aarti are done,” Singh says, adding, “We opted for an eco-friendly Bappa and performed the visarjan on Monday.” Rakul Preet Singh with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Also read: De De Pyaar De 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Madhavan to shoot in Punjab in September

Recalling how she felt seeing the city soak in the festive fervour during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations when she moved to Mumbai from Delhi in 2011, the 33-year-old, originally from Delhi, remembers, “That’s the year I moved to the city, and it’s only then I got to know about visarjan as well. I remember going to Madh Beach (Mumbai) to see the visarjan. It was then that I learned that it’s a huge festival celebrated with so much joy.”

Ask her about her favourite Ganesh Chaturthi ritual, and the actor says she loves it when the entire family gathers for celebration. “Both Jackky and I are the kind of people who love to be with our near and dear ones. That’s the point of any festival, isn’t it? That’s my favorite part—and of course, we got to enjoy the tasty modaks!” she wraps up.