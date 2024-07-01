Pooja Entertainment’s financial woes: Akshay Kumar asks Jackky Bhagnani to hold his payment for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In an official statement, released on Monday, Jackky said Akshay has asked for his payments from the film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, to be on hold until the entire cast and crew have been paid.

Jackky on outstanding payments

Addressing the financial issues, Jackky said, “Akshay sir met me recently to discuss this matter. Upon learning about this situation, Akshay sir didn't hesitate to step forward and show his support for the crew. He has insisted that his payments be placed on hold until every single crew member working on our projects receive their full and final payment”.

“We are incredibly grateful for Akshay sir’s understanding and his willingness to stand with us during this time. The movie business hinges on strong relationships and that is the spirit we strive to foster at in the industry,” added Jackky on behalf of all producers of the film.

Money matters

Last week, it was claimed that several Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors are yet to receive their payments for starring in the film. The actors include Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar. In fact, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari also claimed that Vashu Bhagnani owes over ₹65 lakh to crew members who worked on three of his films-Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

About the film

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay and Tiger alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha. The film also features Ronit Bose Roy and Manish Chaudhari. It was released in the theatres on April 10 this year.

It is believed that the film was made on a high budget of almost ₹350 crore. However, the film was a dud at the box office as it registered a business of ₹59.17 crores.