Vashu Bhagnani owes over 33 lakh to Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj director; over 31 lakh to workers: FWICE

Veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani owes over ₹65 lakh to crew members, who worked on three of his films. As reported by news agency PTI, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari said it on Friday adding that the three movies are Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay Kumar, director Tinu Suresh Desai and writer Deepak Kingrani during the shoot of Mission Raniganj.

Bhagnani owes Mission Raniganj director lakhs

The FWICE president added that Bhagnani’s company, Pooja Entertainment, owes ₹33.13 lakh to director Tinu Desai. He had directed the 2023 film Mission Raniganj. The movie was headlined by Akshay Kumar.

He also added that the production house owes ₹31.78 lakh to over 250 set workers who worked on movies including Mission Raniganj, Tiger Shroff’s Ganpath (2023), and Akshay Kumar and Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024).

“A written complaint was filed by the director of Mission Raniganj regarding non-payment of his dues of ₹33.13 lakh from Vashu Bhagnani last year in March. We’ve been following up with Pooja Entertainment but still they haven’t made the payment. They have said by July end they will clear the dues,” the FWICE president told PTI.

Bhagnani's company has been delaying payment of dues

In a complaint filed on March 19, 2023, to the Indian Film & Television Director’s Association (IFTDA), Tinu said he worked on Mission Raniganj from February 2022 to October 6, 2023 (the release date of the film). As per the report, the amount to be received as per the contract was ₹40350000, and he has only received ₹37036092 so far.

According to the FWICE President, IFTDA has written multiple letters to Pooja Entertainment, but they kept delaying the payment. He said that in February this year, the company sought “time to pay, citing Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding via an email dated February 20, 2024, to IFTDA”. However, they didn’t reply later.

After FWICE wrote them a letter in March, “they again sought time to make the payment saying they would do so after the release of their film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”. But it didn't happen.

Bhagnani's company to clear dues by July

"This is unfair what they are doing, they are leading a luxurious life, and when it comes to paying the dues they are making excuses. In their latest email, they have said they will clear the dues by July end but if they don’t do so then our workers will not work on any of their films,” the FWICE president added.

Over 200 workers are yet to get over ₹ 31 lakh

About 200 to 250 workers who are part of Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union are yet to receive payment of ₹3178327 from Pooja Entertainment, Rakesh Maurya, a union leader, claimed. They have about 48,000 daily wage workers in different departments like set department, lightmen, and spot boy.

FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey told PTI that it has been a while since the release of Mission Raniganj, Ganapathy and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan but workers payment is still held up. Last week, several crew members accused Pooja Entertainment of non-payment of dues and laying off the majority of its staff.

What Bhagnani has said so far

In a media statement, Bhagnani had said people claiming Pooja Entertainment is yet to clear their dues must engage in a conversation with the banner.

About Pooja Entertainment

Pooja Entertainment has produced hits such as Coolie No 1, Hero No. 1, Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Kucch Kehna Hai, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Om Jai Jagadish and Shaadi No 1 among others in the past. However, their last few releases have not worked at the box office.