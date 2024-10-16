Rakul Preet Singh gives health update after suffering injury during workout: ‘It is a lesson learnt’

Rakul Preet Singh is currently on bed rest after a serious back injury during workout. The actor's team had earlier informed about an 80 kg deadlift without wearing a belt, resulting in a spasm on her back. Now, Rakul has shared update about her injury by posting a video on her Instagram story. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh walks away from IIFA green carpet when asked about her father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani) Rakul Preet Singh suffered a back spasm during an 80 kg deadlift.

Rakul Preet Singh on her back spasm

In the video, the actor is seen bed-ridden. She says, “Hi, my lovely people. Well, here is a little health update. I did something very stupid. I did not listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it and it turned into a major injury. I have been on the bed for the last six days. I think it will take another week or say for me to fully recover. I really hope I recover faster than that because it is not easy for me to give in and rest. But, it is a lesson learnt that please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don't try to push. I thought that my mind was stronger than my body. It doesn't always work like that. Thank you so much for all your wishes, especially the people who misses me. I will bounce back stronger.”

Rakul Preet posted a video on her Instagram story regarding her back injury.

Rakul Preet shot for De De Pyaar De 2 despite injury

While previously sharing about Rakul's injury her team had stated that, “Rakul has been on bed rest since the last few days and the situation has been quite scary. It all started on the morning of 5th October, when Rakul was doing her workout. She did an 80 kg dead lift without wearing a belt, which resulted in a spasm on her back. Despite this, she continued to shoot for De De Pyaar De 2 taking a muscle relaxant in order to fulfill her commitment, for 2 consecutive days. After 3 days of bearing the pain she visited the physios, and each time the pain would be back after 3-4 hours The injury had caused a trauma to her body wherein her L4,L5,S1 nerves just jammed. Soon after her BP dropped, she broke into a sweat and she was made to sleep on the bed. Was quite an eventful birthday with muscle relaxants and injections given to her. It’s been five days now since she's recovering and it's a slow and steady process.”

The update also pointed out, “Rakul is someone who always pushes her body. Instead of resting, she continued shooting which has resulted in a drastic situation. But this is a lesson learnt and hopefully she will recover soon.”

Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming projects

Rakul will be next seen in De De Pyaar De 2 (2025) directed by Anshul Sharma. The film will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Luv Ranjan's Luv Films. The romantic-comedy will also feature Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in pivotal characters. Rakul will aos feature in Kamal Haasan's Tamil action-drama Indian 3 (2025) directed by S Shankar.