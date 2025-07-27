Peddi: First song from Ram Charan’s film to drop on this special day

The action drama Peddi, one of the most-awaited films in Tollywood, recently made headlines after its leading star Ram Charan's latest transformation was unveiled. Now, yet another interesting aspect of the film is doing the rounds in film circles. As per the latest buzz, the first single from the film will be released on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, on August 25, 2025. Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame has directed the big-budget film. Ram Charan from a still in Peddi

Ram Charan's Peddi has music by AR Rahman

AR Rahman has composed the music, and it's been a while since he composed an entire album for a Telugu film. To keep the buzz alive, the makers have decided to release a peppy number as the first single. Though an official confirmation is yet to be made, this piece of information is being celebrated by fans.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead and recently joined the sets in Hyderabad, where she is shooting fun sequences with Ram Charan. A massive village set has been erected in Hyderabad, and a major chunk of the shoot is taking place there.

Divyendu Sharma makes his Telugu debut with Peddi

Hindi actor Divyenndu Sharma of Mirzapur fame plays the main villain in this big-budget film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Pushpa. Peddi is being made on a massive budget of ₹300 crore, the highest in Ram Charan's career so far. In many of his interviews, Ram Charan has stated that Buchi Babu Sana has crafted a never-before-seen cinematic experience, and fans are sure to love his character in the film.

Ram Charan shot to global fame after his movie RRR won Oscar glory. The Telugu star has many stellar movies in filmography. For now, all eyes are on how the first song from Peddi and we need to see how it will turn out.