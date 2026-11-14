Reply 1988 actor Go Kyung Pyo involved in drunk-driving accident; agency apologises as two variety shows cut down his screen time

South Korean actor Go Kyung Pyo, best known for playing Sung Sun Woo in the much-loved K-drama Reply 1988, is facing trouble after allegedly driving under the influence and getting into an accident in Seoul. The 36-year-old reportedly crashed his car into a street-cleaning truck in the early hours of Saturday, November 14. The incident has already affected his television commitments, with two variety shows deciding to reduce his screen time.

What happened with Go Kyung Pyo?

Reply 1988 actor Go Kyung Pyo faces backlash after DUI accident; two variety shows edit out scenes, fanmeeting under scrutiny.

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According to The Chosun Daily, the accident took place at around 3:30 AM in Donggyo-dong, Mapo district. The actor was driving his personal car when it crashed into a street-cleaning truck. A breathalyser test conducted by the police at the scene reportedly showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.150%. In South Korea, a reading of 0.08% or higher can result in the revocation of a driving licence. The actor was alone in the car at the time of the collision.

Go Kyung Pyo's agency apologises after the incident

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His agency, CL&Company, has apologised following the incident and acknowledged the seriousness of his actions. "We sincerely apologise to those affected by Go Kyung Pyo's drunk-driving accident," the agency said in a statement. It added, “He has completed the police investigation and returned home. He acknowledges his mistake and deeply regrets it. He will humbly accept any penalties and fulfil his responsibilities, including compensating for the damages.” The agency also said it would tighten its management of the actor to ensure that such an incident is not repeated.

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His variety shows in limbo and to reduce his screen time

{{^usCountry}} The impact of the incident was felt almost immediately, with both variety shows featuring Ko Kyung-pyo as a regular cast member deciding to cut down his appearances. The actor is currently part of tvN's Sixth Sense: B Side and MBC's Hangout with Yoo. A representative of Sixth Sense: B Side confirmed that his screen time would be reduced in the November 15 episode and the upcoming finale, saying the team wanted to “minimise Go Kyung Pyo's screen time to avoid viewer discomfort”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact of the incident was felt almost immediately, with both variety shows featuring Ko Kyung-pyo as a regular cast member deciding to cut down his appearances. The actor is currently part of tvN's Sixth Sense: B Side and MBC's Hangout with Yoo. A representative of Sixth Sense: B Side confirmed that his screen time would be reduced in the November 15 episode and the upcoming finale, saying the team wanted to “minimise Go Kyung Pyo's screen time to avoid viewer discomfort”. {{/usCountry}}

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MBC has also stepped in to limit his presence in the '95 MBC Seoul Music Festival special on Hangout with Yoo. The episode reportedly underwent last-minute edits ahead of its broadcast, with the channel moving quickly to address the controversy.

Go Kyung Pyo's upcoming projects under scrutiny

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The controversy has also cast a shadow over Kyung Pyo's upcoming projects. The actor is set to appear in The Village Barber 2, which premieres on November 29, and Great Escape: Urban Legends, scheduled to release on December 2. While neither production has announced any changes to its involvement, it remains to be seen whether it will take a similar approach following the decisions made by the two variety shows. He also has an upcoming fan meeting, which is also now under scrutiny.