Riteish Deshmukh pens emotional note for Salman Khan as he shares their pictures from Ved set: ‘Love you Bhau’

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his gratitude toward Salman Khan as he shared pictures of them from the set of his directorial debut Ved. Riteish recalled that Salman had also done a cameo in his Marathi acting debut Lai Bhaari, and thanked the actor for being by his side, once again. Also Read| Salman Khan appears shocked as Riteish Deshmukh hails Maniesh Paul as 'best host'

Riteish took to his social media accounts on Sunday to share the pictures, and captioned them with a note thanking Salman Khan. The photographs showed Riteish and Salman having a few laughs as they shot for the film. Riteish wrote in the caption, “As we celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi, I wish you all a life filled happiness, love and prosperity. On this auspicious day it thrills me to say that with your kind blessings I have completed filming my first directorial Marathi movie ‘Ved’ (Madness, Crazy, Passion). This road had its own challenges but when you are surrounded with people that have your back, forward is the only way you can go. One such person is my dearest ‘Salman Bhau.’”

Riteish Deshmukh shares pictures with Salman Khan.

Tagging Salman, the actor added in his post, “I have no words to express my gratitude for the grace and kindness he has shown towards Genelia and me. He was part of my debut Marathi film ‘Lai Bhaari’ and now he is a part of my debut directorial film. Love you Bhau.”

Salman Khan played ‘Bhau’ in a special appearance in Riteish’s debut Marathi film Lai Bhaari, which also featured his wife, actor Genelia D'Souza, in a cameo appearance in a song. The film, which also starred Sharad Kelkar, Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi, and Aaditi Pohankar, was released in theatres in July 2014. Riteish’s directorial debut Ved will also mark the Marathi film debut of Genelia. Riteish himself also stars in the film, apart from Jiya Shankar.

