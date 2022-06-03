Salman Khan appears shocked as Riteish Deshmukh hails Maniesh Paul as 'best host' instead of him. Watch

Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and several other celebrities have arrived in Abu Dhabi for the International Indian Film Academy Awards. Salman and Riteish will co-host the award show, while Maniesh Paul, Aparshakti Khurana, and Farah Khan will also be taking on some of the hosting duties. In a fun banter on the opening day of the IIFA weekend, Riteish pulled Salman's leg and the latter reacted with shock. Also Read| Salman Khan asks fan for pen to sign autograph on photo frame at Mumbai airport. Watch their hilarious exchange

Salman, Riteish, and Maniesh, were joined by Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Divya Khosla Kumar, and others for an event at IIFA on Thursday. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Maniesh is heard saying during the event that he is 'looking forward' to hosting duties, noting that it's extra fun when 'bhaijaan' Salman Khan is there. Riteish Deshmukh then said to Maniesh, "I just want to say, you are the best thing that happened to hosting. Period."

Salman made a quip at this point which wasn't audible in the video, making everyone laugh. Riteish then pulled Salman's leg and added, "Repeat...Maniesh, I have to tell you, you are the best thing that happened to hosting ever." Salman, who has hosted several award shows and has also been the host of the reality TV show Bigg Boss for several years now, pointed at himself and looked shocked as Riteish praised Maniesh as the best host rather than him. Riteish then walked up to Salman and apologised, while the latter noted that he himself had forgotten that he also hosts sometimes.

IIFA 2022 is being held at Yas Island from June 2 to June 4. Several other celebrities have already arrived in Abu Dhabi, while more will be coming in today. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai will also attend the award show, and Abhishek is due to perform as well. Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi are also expected to perform.

