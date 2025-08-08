Salakaar out on OTT: Stream these 5 series exploring themes of sacrifice and loyalty

Salakaar is a Hindi espionage thriller series. Starring Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy, the series is now streaming on JioHotstar, accessible via OTTplay Premium. Salakaar deals with two timelines, 1978 and 2025, and follows the story of an Indian agent's secret mission to uncover a nuclear facility in Pakistan. It explores themes of loyalty, patriotism, and sacrifice. Salakaar also stars Mukesh Rishi, Surya Sharma, and others. Naveen Kasturia in Salakaar

As Salakaar is out on OTT, stream the other 5 series that explore the themes of loyalty and sacrifice on OTTplay Premium!

5 series on themes of sacrifice and loyalty

Special Ops

Special Ops is an action espionage thriller series that revolves around a RAW agent, Himmat Singh (played by Kay Kay Menon), and his team. They investigate and combat terrorist attacks and save their nation. Created and directed by Neeraj Pandey, the series features a storyline that blends reality and fiction, drawing inspiration from notable national events and espionage missions. It also touches upon themes of patriotism, loyalty, duty, and the personal sacrifices of individuals in the intelligence field.

Avrodh: The Siege Within

Avrodh: The Siege Within is based on the 2016 Uri surgical strike, a retaliatory attack by the Indian Army against a terrorist launchpad across the Line of Control. The series is a fictionalized retelling of events from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book, India's Most Fearless. The cast includes Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Vikram Gokhale, Darshan Kumaar, Madhurima Tuli, and others.

Tanaav

Tanaav is a socio-political thriller series. In the series, directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn, we see the conflict between a Special Task Group (STG) and a terrorist organization. It also explores the personal and professional lives of STG members amid the conflict, as they deal with the complexities of counter-terrorism operations. The series stars Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Gaurav Arora, and others.

Special Ops 2

Special Ops 2 highlights cyber warfare and national security. It revolves around the kidnapping of Dr. Bhargava, a scientist guarding India's nuclear secrets, and the murder of a high-ranking intelligence officer. Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon, returns with his team to stop the cyber attack to save the nation.

Rocket Boys

Rocket Boys portrays the lives of Indian scientists Dr. Homi J. Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. It shows their contributions to India's space and nuclear programs. Set against the backdrop of post-independence India (1940s-1960s), the series explores the formative years of the program and the nation's journey towards becoming a strong, independent scientific power. It stars Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, and others.