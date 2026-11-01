Samreen Kaur slams claims of dating Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh for fame and money, says she's financially independent since 17

Punjabi actor-model Samreen Kaur has spoken out against the constant comments about her relationship with Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh. Tired of being judged and accused of dating the pacer for fame, she took to Instagram to call out the double standards surrounding their relationship. Samreen made it clear that she is happy with her choices and does not need to justify her personal life to strangers on social media. Arshdeep also showed his support, sharing her post and making it clear that he has no patience for those who continue to pass judgement on their relationship.

Samreen Kaur calls out trolls and double standards

Samreen Kaur says she's built her own life since 17 amid dating-for-fame allegations, Arshdeep Singh shows support.

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Samreen took to her Instagram stories to address comments about her relationship, pointing out that women are often criticised regardless of how they choose to express their love. She said people have a problem when couples keep their relationship private, but are just as quick to accuse them of seeking attention when they choose to be open about it.

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"The more I see the world, the more I realise how hypocritical people on social media can be. If you hide your man, you're apparently not proud of him enough. If you love him loudly, you're doing it for fame. If you have standards, you're selfish. And if you genuinely love someone for who they are and how they treat you, apparently you're going to leave him anyway," she wrote.

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Samreen Kaur shared her statement via Instagram.

{{^usCountry}} She also hit back at suggestions that she is dating Arshdeep for his money or fame, pointing out that she has worked hard to build a life of her own. “I've been working since I was 17, taking care of myself financially and professionally, travelling to over 20 countries, and building a happy life with or without a relationship,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also hit back at suggestions that she is dating Arshdeep for his money or fame, pointing out that she has worked hard to build a life of her own. “I've been working since I was 17, taking care of myself financially and professionally, travelling to over 20 countries, and building a happy life with or without a relationship,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Samreen further added that she has been financially independent since childhood. The actor-model also spoke about the constant judgment women face, saying she finds it particularly upsetting when other women are behind the criticism. “I'm especially tired of seeing women tear other women down. The unnecessary opinions, assumptions, and negativity are exhausting,” she wrote.

Making it clear that she has no intention of entertaining such comments, Samreen said she would block those who continued to bring negativity to her page. She ended her message by making it clear that she was happy with her life and relationship, writing, “I'm happy, I'm in love, and I'm living my life. That's all that matters. Please let us be.”

Arshdeep Singh backs Samreen Kaur

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Arshdeep did not let Samreen's post go without a response. Sharing her Instagram Story on his own account, the cricketer made sure she knew he had her back. "I'm proud of you baby. You are so strong," he wrote.

Arshdeep Singh backs his girlfriend Samreen Kaur,

He also had a message for those who have been keeping a close watch on their relationship and questioning their choices. Urging people to stop passing comments on their personal lives, Arshdeep wrote, "To all the people too concerned for what we should and what we shouldn't do, please take a break. Live and let live. Make this world and internet a better place. Spread love and let love find you. Be warm and kind. It will come back to you in ways you never expected".

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The pacer then turned his attention to Samreen, describing her as “pure, understanding and full of love.” He also thanked everyone who has continued to support them amid the online criticism, adding, “To love and to be loved is the best feeling a human can experience... To all our well-wishers thank you for the kindness and love.”

Why are Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh being trolled?

Arshdeep and Samreen have faced their share of online scrutiny, particularly during the 2026 IPL season. The cricketer was mocked after being spotted carrying Samreen's bag at an airport, with some users making digs about him offering "porter service". Others even brought his performances for Punjab Kings into the conversation. Samreen, meanwhile, has been accused of being in the relationship for fame, and people have also found fault with the couple's public displays of affection. The two made their relationship official on Instagram in July 2026 and have since been seen together at several events, including the Asian Games. They are also said to have matching tattoos of each other's initials.