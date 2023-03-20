Se7en and Lee Da Hae announce wedding; fans cannot stop gushing over their loved up pics. Check them out

Se7en and Lee Da Hae have made an exciting announcement on their Instagram accounts, revealing that they will soon be tying the knot after eight years of dating. Se7en shared a dreamy photo that captured the couple lost in each other's gaze, while Lee Da Hae posted a series of romantic snapshots of the two of them. In one picture, she lovingly looks at him against the stunning backdrop of a sunset. The couple's fans and celebrity friends have flooded the comment section with heartwarming messages to congratulate the pair on their upcoming nuptials. (Also read: Rozonda Thomas reacts to Matthew Lawrence's desire of having children together: ‘I gotta be married then....') Se7en with Lee Da Hae.

Se7en shared a picture with Lee. He kept his hand on her shoulder. Lee sported a white dreamy gown with tiera. The two looked at each other in the backdrop of car and greenery. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Hello, this is Seven. Celebrating 20 years of debut in 2023. The love of your fans who have always cheered me on I think it was impossible without him. Thanks so much and thanks again. I want to be the first to tell you today. I have some good news to hear. Been together with the best friends for the past 8 years. Always wrapped in love with my imperfections. From now on as the eldest and husband of the household. I will live responsibly in a more mature manner. Once again, thank you for always supporting me. Giving a greeting of gratitude. We will be back in good shape!!!” MINZY commented, “Graceful!!! Congratulations!!! So handsome.”

Jw Lee wrote, “Congratulations Dong Yoon.” Tony Hong commented, “Congratulations congratulations to Wuhan.”

One of Se7en's fans commented, “@Se7enofficial congratulations hope you will show better activities this year.” Another fan wrote, “Congratulations to you wow!!” “Congratulations I've been waiting for so long and I'm so happy~ It's so cool to see the initial film”, added one.

Lee Da Hae took to Instagram, and shared a long message. She wrote, “Hello everyone~ This is Dahae Lee. It might not be a big surprise since we've been dating for 8 years,, what's so proud of.. I think I was worried about how to tell you. In the coming May, our old lovers promised to become a married couple I'm still more used to the word boyfriend,, but I'll live as a good wife and a great support to Gwen♡ who will now be my companion for the rest of my life. It would be a great pleasure for us if we could get married in your love and blessings. As an actor and wife of another family, I will return your love with a prettier and better look!! Thank you.”

She also shared a couple of dreamy pictures. In one of the pictures, the two seemed lost in each other as they posed in the backdrop of sea and sunset. In another picture, she held a bouquet of flowers in her hands and smiled as she posed.