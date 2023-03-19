Rozonda Thomas reacts to Matthew Lawrence's desire of having children together: ‘I gotta be married then....'

During a recent interview, actor Matthew Lawrence spoke highly of his girlfriend, singer Rozonda Thomas, describing her as an 'amazing woman' and 'truly special.' He also expressed his desire to start a family with her at some point in the future. However, when Rozonda was asked about the possibility of having children with Matthew, she explained that she would prefer to be married before starting a family. As she has not yet tied the knot, she did not provide a clear answer on the matter, but suggested that anything could happen in the future. (Also read: Matthew Lawrence talks about having ‘children’ with Rozonda Thomas in future: 'That's the game plan we're trying to do') Rozonda Thomas with boyfriend Matthew Lawrence.

During a recent radio interview on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, Rozonda Chilli Thomas discussed the possibility of having children with her boyfriend, Matthew. She is uncertain if having kids is in her future with Matthew, as only time will tell. "You never know," Chilli told on the broadcast, according to Page Six. “I would never say that [I'm done]”, she continued.

She emphasized that she has a condition that needs to be met before contemplating the idea of having children. She clarified, “I gotta be married for sure.. and I'm not married, yet.”

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, actor Matthew Lawrence opened up about his girlfriend, singer Rozonda whom he referred to as ‘really, really special.’ He discussed how they met and their plans for the future, which include starting a family together. When asked if they plan on having children soon, Matthew replied, "That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do."

Matthew expressed his happiness and the excitement he feels spending time with Rozonda, stating that his life is in ‘complete bloom’ with her in it. He also shared that he has never experienced a relationship like this before and how special Rozonda is to him.

The couple began dating prior to Thanksgiving 2022, after being spotted together on a Hawaiian beach in August. In January, Rozonda's representative Christal Jordan confirmed their romance, remarking that she had never seen Rozonda so smitten before.

Their fateful meeting was almost a missed opportunity, as their paths only crossed due to a fortuitous snowstorm that caused their flights to coincide. After their conversation on the plane, they made a promise to keep in touch. News of their romantic involvement emerged three months after Matthew's divorce from Cheryl Burke, which was finalized in November 2022, following nearly three years of marriage. Burke filed for divorce in February 2022, with Jan. 7, 2022, being marked as their split date.