Matthew Lawrence talks about having ‘children’ with Rozonda Thomas in future: 'That's the game plan we're trying to do'

In a recent interview, actor Matthew Lawrence spoke about his girlfriend, Rozonda Thomas, who is a singer. He described her as an 'amazing woman' and ‘really special.’ He went on to say that he has plans to have children with her in the future. Lawrence said that he has never had a relationship like this before and that Thomas is truly remarkable. Matthew and Rozonda have been together for some time now and it seems that their relationship is going from strength to strength. (Also read: Adam Demos reacts to working with Sarah Shahi in Sex/Life: 'She is a goddess, I am her biggest fan for sure')

Matthew spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Friday about his girlfriend, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, whom he referred to as ‘really, really special.’ He shared how they met and their plans for the future, including having children. When asked if kids were in their near future, Lawrence responded, "That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do." He expressed his happiness and how his life is in ‘complete bloom’ as he gets to spend time with Rozonda. Matthew also shared that he has never experienced this kind of relationship before and how special she is to him.

The two started dating before Thanksgiving 2022, following their previous sighting on a Hawaii beach in August. In January, Rozonda representative Christal Jordan confirmed the romance, stating that she had never been seen so in love.

The lovebirds meeting was almost a missed opportunity, as they only crossed paths due to a fortuitous snowstorm that caused their flight to coincide. 'Let's keep in contact' was the promise they made to each other after their conversation on the flight. The news of their romantic involvement came three months after Matthew's divorce from Cheryl Burke, which was finalized in November 2022, following nearly three years of marriage. Burke filed for divorce in February 2022, with Jan. 7, 2022, marked as their split date.

Matthew is best known for his roles in popular TV shows and films such as Boy Meets World, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Brotherly Love. He started his acting career at the age of six, appearing in various TV commercials before landing his breakout role in Mrs. Doubtfire. Rozonda began her career in music as a backup dancer for Damian Dame. In 1991, she joined TLC, and the group released their debut album, Ooooooohhh...On the TLC Tip, the following year.