Adam Demos reacts to working with Sarah Shahi in Sex/Life: 'She is a goddess, I am her biggest fan for sure'

The fame of UnReal, Adam Demos expressed his fondness for co-actor Sarah Shahi. The actors starred in Sex/Life. All six episodes of the second season of Sex/Life were released on Netflix for binge-watching on March 2, 2023, Thursday. Adam shared three reasons for admiring Sarah so much in a conversation. He called her ‘goddess’ and considers himself a big fan of hers. In Sex/Life, Adam essayed the character of Brad Simon and Sarah played the role of Billie Connelly. (Also read: Couple Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago spend quality time with their pets; he calls them 'Fam'. See pics)

Recently, Adam spoke about his girlfriend and co-star, Sarah Shahi, on PEOPLE in 10 while promoting the second season of Sex/Life on Netflix. He shared three reasons why he loves Shahi, and said, “Her heart. That's first and foremost” to host Makho Ndlovu. Adam continued, and added, "Her kindness." He said, "It's everything. Can the third thing be everything? I'm her biggest fan for sure, so that would be the third one everything. I think she's exceptional in all aspects of life."

Adams agreed with the host's comment that Shahi is ‘stunningly gorgeous’ and called her a goddess. He also emphasized that her inner qualities are just as important as her looks.

Adams could not stop praising Shahi and said, "She's a goddess. It's ridiculous," he said. "But, she could look the way she did but if she didn't have what's going on in the soul but luckily, it all works together. Yeah, I'm a lucky man for sure."

Adams shared that he and Sarah enjoy casual dates together and recently went on a hike with their dogs. He stated that it doesn't matter where they are or what they're doing, as long as they can connect and check in with each other. Demos admitted that he's Shahi's biggest fan and feels lucky to have worked with her on Sex/Life and to have her in his life. The couple's chemistry on and off-screen has been well-received by fans of the show. Demos and Shahi have been dating since they met on the set of Sex/Life in 2021.

Sex/Life is an American erotic drama series that premiered on Netflix in June 2021. The show is based on the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by B.B. Easton. The series follows the story of a suburban mother named Billie Connelly, played by Sarah Shahi, who begins to question her choices in life and marriage after reconnecting with her passionate past. The series explores themes of love, marriage, motherhood, and sexual desire.

In March 2023, the show returned with its second season, which continues to follow Billie's journey as she navigates the complexities of her romantic relationships and family life. It starred Mike Vogel, Margaret Odette, Li Jun Li, Amber Goldfarb among others in prominent roles.