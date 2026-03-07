Subhashree Ganguly returns to India after being stranded in Dubai for a week amid US-Iran conflict: ‘I am so devastated’

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday (February 28). Explosions were also reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait as tensions escalated across the region. Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly was stranded in Dubai along with her song, Yuvaan. She returned to India and landed in Kolkata on Friday, after which she spoke to reporters at the airport. (Also read: Yo Yo Honey Singh says Dubai is ‘super safe’ despite Iran missile attacks: ‘Don't believe stupid rumours’) Subhashree Ganguly expressed her situation upon landing in Kolkata after being stranded in Dubai.

What Subhashree said Speaking to reporters in Bengali, Subhashree said, “It was a very frightening situation. I am so devastated that I am not in a position to share my experiences right now. Thank you, everyone, for the love and support. It gave me strength in such a difficult time.”

A week ago, the actor's husband, director and Trinamool Congress legislator Raj Chakraborty, spoke to the media in Kolkata about the crisis. Subhashree was holidaying in Dubai with her minor son when the conflict began, Raj said. “They are inside a hotel and safe. We are deeply concerned, although civilians are known to be safe in Dubai. Let’s see when flight operations resume,” he said.

Subhashree is a well-known name in Bengali cinema and is regarded as one of the highest-paid and leading female actors in the industry. She has featured in several successful Bengali films, including Challenge, Paran Jai Jaliya Re, Lawo Gouranger Naam Re, Grihapravesh and Dhumketu, among others.

A few days ago, Bollywood actors Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta landed in India from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively. Malayalam actor Swasika landed in Kochi on Wednesday after being stranded in Abu Dhabi.

About US-Iran conflict The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday (February 28). In response, Iran said it carried out retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and a US military facility in Bahrain. Explosions were also reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait as tensions escalated across the region. The sudden escalation in hostilities has thrown global aviation into chaos, with airports shutting down, airspace closures and hundreds of flights are cancelled or diverted.

Meanwhile, the Emirates airlines briefly suspended flights to and from Dubai before resuming them shortly after on Saturday. Emirates had been operating ​limited services from Dubai and ⁠Abu Dhabi through safe air corridors. The suspension of services comes amid a fresh missile threat in Dubai and hours after authorities confirmed a “minor incident” due to the falling of debris from an intercepted missile.