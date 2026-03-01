Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly stranded in Dubai with her son amid US-Iran conflict; husband expresses concern

Flight suspensions in Dubai have disrupted travel, leaving several Indians stranded amid rising tensions in the Middle East due to the US–Iran conflict. Popular Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly and her son are among those stuck in Dubai. Her husband, director and Trinamool Congress legislator Raj Chakraborty, spoke to the media in Kolkata about the situation. Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict.

Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly stranded in Dubai Subhashree was holidaying in Dubai with her minor son when the conflict began, Raj said. “They are inside a hotel and safe. We are deeply concerned, although civilians are known to be safe in Dubai. Let’s see when flight operations resume,” he said.

Subhashree is a well-known name in Bengali cinema and is regarded as one of the highest-paid and leading female actors in the industry. She has featured in several successful Bengali films, including Challenge, Paran Jai Jaliya Re, Lawo Gouranger Naam Re, Grihapravesh and Dhumketu, among others.

Apart from her, actor Sonal Chauhan also revealed that she is stranded in Dubai and sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return to India. She wrote on Instagram: “Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and there is no clear way to return to India. I’m seeking the government’s guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai.”

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is also reportedly stranded at Dubai International Airport amid major flight disruptions triggered by the escalating conflict in West Asia.

About the conflict Tensions across the Middle East have intensified after a coordinated US–Israel operation targeting Iran triggered a wider regional flare-up. What Israel initially described as a “pre-emptive” strike quickly spiralled into a broader confrontation, with Iran launching retaliatory attacks on American military installations in the region, while the US and Israel targeted Iran-backed groups.

Several major Middle Eastern cities, including Manama, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh and Amman, reported explosions, as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for striking multiple US-linked sites in response. In Dubai, loud blasts were heard on Saturday, prompting concern among residents. Videos shared on social media showed flames and smoke rising near the Fairmont The Palm on Palm Jumeirah. It remains unclear whether the property was directly hit by a missile or if the fire resulted from debris following an interception by UAE air defence systems.

Officials also confirmed a fire at the Burj Al Arab and an incident at Dubai International Airport that left four people injured, amid reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. The soaring tensions and air strikes have led to widespread flight cancellations and airspace closures.