Subhashree Ganguly says her kids are getting death threats after pics with Messi: 'Didn't Shah Rukh take photos'

Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly faced intense trolling after photos of her with football icon Lionel Messi surfaced during his GOAT India Tour 2025 in Kolkata. The backlash followed chaos at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, where more than 60,000 fans gathered to catch a glimpse of Messi. Poor crowd management led to unrest, forcing the footballer to leave the venue prematurely as angry spectators reportedly hurled bottles and chairs. Subhashree Ganguly expressed outrage over threats against her children, asserting that mismanagement at the event was not her fault.

Subhashree condemns trolls

Responding to the criticism, Subhashree posted a video on her Instagram account to clarify her side of the story. She explained that she had received an official invitation to meet Messi and arrived at the designated hotel around 8:30 am. She met him for the first time and took photographs between 10:00 and 10:15 am. As she was preparing to leave, Messi’s PR team requested that she accompany them to Salt Lake Stadium, citing security arrangements and logistical convenience.

Subhashree said she personally witnessed the situation turning tense when Messi arrived at the stadium around 11:30 am and stressed that the organisers were solely responsible for the mismanagement.

“I was sitting inside a tent near the field and couldn’t even see Messi. So how could you have seen him? Did I stand on the field or block anyone’s view? The criticism makes it seem as if I was standing next to Messi on the ground. What is my fault? Is it wrong that I went to a hotel and took photos? If anything, the pictures may have been posted at the wrong time due to a technical issue,” she said.

Subhashree says Kareena, SRK went too

Expressing her anguish over the online abuse, the actor questioned whether she was being targeted because she is a woman or because she is a Bengali film actor. She also pointed out that several other celebrities had met Messi.

“Kareena Kapoor went from Bollywood. Didn’t Shah Rukh Khan take photos? What is my fault? I’m being mocked by being called someone’s ex-girlfriend. It’s almost 2026, and even women are attacking women like this. Is this how you’ve decided to treat me?” she added.

Concluding her video, Subhashree said she initially tried to ignore the criticism, understanding that people were emotionally upset and venting their frustration. However, the situation crossed a line when her children became targets of abuse, with threats allegedly claiming that her two young children would be killed. Firmly condemning this, she said that as a mother, she would not tolerate such threats under any circumstances.