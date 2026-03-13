Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith files reply on defamation complaint filed by Priya Kapur

The inheritance dispute surrounding late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken yet another turn. In January, Priya Kapur filed a criminal defamation complaint against Mandhira Kapur Smith and another individual for public attacks against her on digital platforms. Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur had earlier said that Mandhira's remarks caused 'serious reputational harm.'

As per the latest update on news agency ANI, the Patiala House Court on Thursday heard arguments on an application moved by Mandhira seeking the production of certain documents from Priya in connection with an ongoing defamation complaint. (Also read: Priya Kapur files criminal defamation case against Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith, cites ‘personal attacks’)

Update on defamation case The report states that Mandhira appeared before the court and filed her reply to the defamation complaint. Along with her reply, Mandhira has also moved an application seeking directions for the production of certain documents from the complainant.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Siddhant Sihag heard the preliminary arguments on the application. The court listed the matter for further hearing and arguments on March 30. The court also granted time to counsel for the proposed accused, Pooja Chaudhary, to file a reply.

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Priya Kapur, submitted before the court that the application moved by Mandhira Kapur was not maintainable at the present stage of the proceedings. He stated that he does not wish to file a formal reply but reserves his right to argue on points of law.

Advocate Amit Prasad, appearing for Mandhira Kapur, filed the reply along with an application stating that the alleged defamatory words should not be viewed in isolation. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Priya Kapur, opposed the application and said that the matter is currently at the stage of notice and not at the stage of charge. Therefore, the application for the production of documents cannot be filed at this stage.

The Senior Advocate also argued that all the documents sought by Mandhira Kapur relate to property, trusts, and other matters that are not connected with the present complaint and are already in the public domain. He stated that she is already aware of these matters.

In the defamation suit, it was stated that the material circulating in the public domain advances misleading narratives and allegations intended to malign and harass Priya Kapur through public discourse rather than through lawful remedies.

About the dispute Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married.

A legal battle is going on over Sunjay's estate. In August last year, Priya presented a document to the Delhi High Court claiming it was his will. This was challenged by Samaira, Kiaan, and Rani. A few reports claimed that Sunjay's assets were worth ₹30,000 crore. However, Karisma's kids had said they weren't aware of the actual worth.

(via inputs from ANI)