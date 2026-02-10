‘God's given you wealth’: HC asks if Priya Kapur, MIL's battle for Sunjay Kapur's trust can be sorted through mediation

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court remarked on the legal battle for late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate. The HC described the contention between his mother Rani Kapur, his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur and others involved in the dispute over the Rani Kapur Family Trust as a ‘sorry’ state of affairs, reminding them of their ‘God given wealth’. Sunjay Kapur with his wife Priya Kapur and mother Rani Kapur in happier times.

Delhi HC suggests Priya Kapur, Rani Kapur resolve matter through mediation The HC, on Tuesday, suggested that Rani, Priya and others, including Karisma Kapoor’s children, resolve their disputes through mediation. A bench led by Justice Mini Pushkarna observed that all parties had suffered and were grieving in different ways after Sunjay’s death. It was emphasised that the family should move forward respectfully and maintain their relations. The bench asked the counsels to seek instructions if the matter can be sent to mediation.

Judge describes it as a ‘sorry state of affairs’, reminds parties of their wealth The judge asked in court if the matter could be sent to mediation. “It’s a very sorry state of affairs. D No. 1 (Priya Kapur) should honour the plaintiff (Rani Kapur). All the parties are in pain, and they are grieving in one of the other forms. All of you have suffered losses, and you are suffering even now. God has given you financial wealth, and you all should live a life in a good manner,” said the bench.

The bench also added, “All of you should try to respect the relations. D No 1 should also see that at the end of the day, it was the plaintiff’s husband who founded everything, not only the plaintiff, but also the other children and the grandchildren should share that booty. Families are involved, but the way forward is that you all should resolve the dispute in a peaceful manner; the blessing should not turn into a curse.”

Rani Kapur’s lawsuit against Priya Kapur over Sunjay Kapur’s trust in HC This comes after the HC issued summons to Priya and others last month on a lawsuit filed by Rani seeking directions to declare the family trust ‘null and void’. In her lawsuit, the 80-year-old Rani alleged that the trust, which was constituted in her name in October 2017, was a product of ‘forged, fabricated and fraudulent’ documents.

Rani also sought direction to permanently restrain Priya and her grandchildren from utilising or acting in furtherance of the RK Family Trust. She argued that the sole beneficiary of the estate was her late husband, Surinder Kapur, and that a ‘systematic fraud’ was committed to transfer the assets to the trust.

Justice Mini had asked Priya and other defendants, including Sunjay’s children with Karisma Kapoor, to file their written submissions. A notice was also issued on Rani’s plea seeking interim relief. The bench refused to pass an order on maintaining the status quo on the estate and said she needed replies before passing any direction.

Sunjay died on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a polo match in England. He had reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. Karisma and Sunjay’s children had also filed a court petition challenging the authenticity of their father’s will.