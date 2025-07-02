Thrillers dominate first half of 2025 for Malayalam cinema, continue to be the trump card

Thrillers have emerged to be the winning ticket for Malayalam cinema in the past several years. Last year, ended with the action thriller Marco, which registered stellar success despite the gory violence. Continuing with the trend, Mohanlal-led thrillers Empuraan and Thudarum too emerged to be among the big successes of 2025. Alappuzha Gymkhana could be the lone light-hearted film, which became a hit this year despite not featuring any violence or thrilling moments. From Empuraan to Tovino Thomas-led Narivetta, here’s a look at the thriller films that dominated Malayalam cinema in the first half of 2025. Thudarum, Narivetta

From Empuraan to Thudarum, watch the best of 2025 Malayalam thrillers on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Top Malayalam thrillers of 2025

Empuraan

Mohanlal’s first release of the year was much-anticipated and proved to be a winner at the box office. The action-packed political thriller follows Stephen Nedumpally aka Abraam Khureshi as he returns to Kerala after Chief Minister Jatin Ramdas floats a new party. But not just Kerala, the film weaves in tales from Gujarat, and Khureshi’s international links as Interpol tries to track him down.

The film helmed by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, also sparked controversies. But even that did not stop the thriller, the sequel to the hit film Lucifer, from becoming a roaring success at the box office.

Thudarum

Barely a month after Empuraan release, Mohanlal returned to the big screen with Thudarum, another riveting thriller. But unlike the big canvas of Empuraan, Thudarum focussed on an ordinary cab driver Benz Shanmugham. However, the film soon sheds its family drama vibes as the police seize Benz Shanmugham’s car, which sparks a series of incidents that are linked back to his loved ones. The film becomes a riveting thriller as Benz seeks revenge after his stepson Pavi is brutally killed. Watch out for Mohanlal once again aces the action sequences in the film, which also features the vile villain of George Sir.

Rekhachithram follows cop Vivek as he tries to identify the victim and the murderer after a skeleton is found buried in the woods. His probe leads him to a Malayalam film set in 1985 which had Mammootty in the lead. Even while incorporating mystery and crime elements, Rekhachithram narrates an engrossing tale that will both thrill and move you. Malayalam actors Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan headline this film, which emerged to be the first hit of Malayalam in 2025.

Officer On Duty

Another cop thriller, with actor Kunchacko Boban as the fiery Harishankar, who delves into a fake jewellery case only to realise that a far more sinister crime is linked to it. Sinister plots and heinous crimes are exposed as Harishankar probes the case. The film, helmed by Jithu Ashraf, penned by writer-director Shahi Kabir. Packed with twists and some raw action, the film stays suspenseful till the end. Vishak Nair plays the antagonist in the film along with Priyamani and Jagadish. Officer on Duty is streaming on Netflix.

Narivetta

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas headlines this action-packed thriller, which focusses on a tribal protest. Tribals have been protesting as the promised land is yet to be allocated to them by the state. But as the police take action, it leads to a tense showdown between the cops and the protesting tribals. An ominous atmosphere engulfs this film, which raises some unsettling questions. Despite the serious subject and political implications, Narivetta succeeded in winning over audiences.