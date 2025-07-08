Tovino Thomas’ must-watch films to stream on OTT before Narivetta releases

Tovino Thomas in Mayaanadhi, Narivetta

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas' stellar performance is one of the highlights of his latest film Narivetta, which is headed to OTT after winning much appreciation during its theatrical run. Narivetta will drop on SonyLiv and OTTplay Premium on July 11, 2025. Before that, let’s check out Tovino Thomas’ impressive performances as the love-struck Maathan in Mayaanadhi, and the ultimate saviour in the film, 2018, among others. As you wait for Narivetta’s digital debut, stream these must-watch films of Tovino Thomas on OTT.

From ARM to Empuraan, watch Malayalam star Tovino Thomas’ stellar performances on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Tovino Thomas’ popular Malayalam films on OTT

2018: Everyone is a Hero

Director Jude Anthany Joseph attempted to bring out the horrific reality of the massive 2018 Kerala floods through this Malayalam film, which also focuses on the good Samaritans who ventured to help those in distress. Tovino Thomas plays one such good soul, named Anoop, who goes to great lengths to help people caught in the floodwaters. The film also features Kunchacko Boban and Asif Ali, along with Lal.

Tovino Thomas plays Maathan, a man who still longs for her girlfriend Aparna, who seems to have gotten past their relationship. After a crime, Maathan has to flee the country to escape the police, but decides to try his luck with Aparna for one last time. Popular south actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is seen as Aparna in the film, which is hailed for its refreshing take on the romance drama.

Another Malayalam film that brings together Tovino and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Noted Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu also plays a key role in the film as Paul Mathai, who heads to the house of his son-in-law to meet his grandson. Mathai is still mourning the death of his daughter and finds something amiss when he gets to her in-laws’ house. The film, which delves into complex relationships, deserves to be watched.

Identity

This 2025 action thriller has Tovino Thomas flexing his muscles. After a woman sees a murder being committed, the police reach out to sketch artist Haran to identify the killer. However, things are not what they appear to be in this film, which is packed with twists. Popular south actress Trisha Krishnan joins this film as the crucial eyewitness. Vinay Rai, another prominent Tamil actor, is also a part of the film in a key role.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, or ARM for non-native speakers of Malayalam, features Tovino Thomas in three characters from three different time periods. A sacred lamp, Chyothivilaku, is at the centre of this film, which tracks the quest to find and own it. Tovino is seen as the warrior Kunjikelu, the thief Maniyan and the ordinary youth Ajayan.

Surabhi Lakshmi and actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph are also part of the film.