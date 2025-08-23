David Ketchum, the hilarious Agent 13 of Get Smart, dies at 97

David Ketchum, the beloved comic actor and prolific TV writer famous for his role as Agent 13 on the classic sitcom Get Smart, has passed away at the age of 97. His family announced that Ketchum died on August 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Television writer and comic actor David Ketchum passed away at the age of 97.(X)

David Ketchum: Iconic role and comedy legacy

Ketchum rose to fame with his role in Get Smart, which showed him perform a recurring trick that fans will never forget. As Agent 13, he used to hide at all the odd places like mailboxes, trash cans, lockers and sometimes in a washing machine.

One of the funniest moments came when he popped out of a steam cabinet in a barbershop and told Don Adams’ Agent 86, pretty fed up, “I’ve grown to hate the spy business, that’s what I’ve learned.”

Over the years, producers kept coming with more odd ideas to hide him and with that Ketchum’s silly skills became legendary. The Hollywood Reporter states that Dave Madden once said that ketchum’s style is a mix of Danny Kaye’s sharp timings and playful slapstick.

He is believed to have been born in an elevator in Quincy, Illinois, on February 4, 1928. Ketchum studied electrical engineering at UCLA.

Ketchum initially considered a career outside show business, but eventually pursued acting and comedy. Before television fame, he hosted radio shows in San Francisco and San Diego, and performed on Broadway in the Billy Barnes Revue in 1961. He also released a comedy album, The Long-Playing Tongue of Dave Ketchum, which received praise for its humor.

Lasting impact of David Ketchum’s writing

Apart from Get Smart, Ketchum appeared in many TV shows like I’m Dickens, He’s Fenster, Camp Runamuck, The Andy Griffith Show, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. He even made guest appearances in shows like Green Acres, Happy Days, The Munsters, and Alice.

Also, he had a prolific writing career as well. His first credit came in 1967 for Hey, Landlord, and he went on to write for nearly 50 shows, including Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Here’s Lucy, MASH, MacGyver, and Full House. He also co-wrote the telefilm The Elevator in 1974, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He returned as Agent 13 in the 1989 telefilm Get Smart, Again and a 1995 reboot episode. His film credits include Good Neighbor Sam (1964), The Grasshopper (1970), Bless the Beasts & Children (1971), Young Doctors in Love (1982), and The Other Sister (1999).

Ketchum is survived by his wife, Louise, whom he married in 1957, their two daughters, three grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

FAQs

What role made David Ketchum famous?

He was best known for playing Agent 13 on Get Smart.

Did David Ketchum write for TV shows?

Yes, he wrote for nearly 50 shows, including Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, MASH, and Full House.

How old was David Ketchum when he passed away?

He died at the age of 97 on August 10, 2025.