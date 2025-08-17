‘Green meteor’ lights up Midwest skies; residents share stunning ‘shooting star’ video

A bright green streak illuminated the night skies over parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Illinois, and Missouri on Saturday night, leaving residents puzzled. Many took to social media to share videos and photos of the phenomenon, which they believe was a meteor, commonly known as a “shooting star." Green meteor was reportedly seen in Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri.(UnSplash)

Reactions

One resident wrote, “Just saw a HUGE green meteor come across the sky and break up into several smaller pieces, with one larger piece continue out of sight....Layla just happened to come outside on the porch a minute before it happened and she got to see it too...pretty cool.”

Another wrote, “I was outside with Maverick and saw a meteor fall the longest distance I’ve ever seen and then break in two!!!! I have never witnessed this before!!! AMAZING.”

A third person added, “Did anyone just see that?? Think it was a meteor!! Right over the casino in tahlequah lol I got 2 witnesses with mee too!! It was green.”

Another person wrote, “Somebody please tell me they just seen that huge meteor in Murray lol. I done slammed on the brakes.”

A resident reported, “We saw it over the Missouri River bridge in Washington, MO at 8:33 pm! It was green.”

Another person wrote on Facebook, “Did anyone see the meteor going towards cottage hills area I just saw it on 255.”

So far, officials have not confirmed the meteor sighting.

What is a meteor?

A meteor is a small piece of debris from space that enters Earth's atmosphere and burns up due to friction. This creates a bright streak of light in the sky, which is commonly called a shooting star. The debris is often a fragment of an asteroid or comet.