Tornado in Belvidere, Illinois? Residents share photos and videos of storm damage

Residents of Belvidere, Illinois, have shared photos and videos showing storm damage across the city, as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect. The visuals show multiple downed trees and debris scattered in several neighborhoods. Some residents said it felt like a tornado had touched down. However, the National Weather Service (NWS) has not confirmed any tornado activity, and no tornado sirens were reported during the storm. Belvidere, Illinois, is under Severe Thunderstorm Watch.(UnSplash)

One resident reported on Facebook, “Tree down on W 8th & 5th Ave. Our backyard is a TOTAL disaster. Absolutely insane there were no sirens for this tornado.”

Another added, “6th Street by Caswell is completely blocked! I'm pretty sure a tornado came through here!”

A third resident wrote, “Something just came through Belvidere no power no internet bunch of trees knocked down kind of seems like it was as my neighbor said like a mini tornado that was nuts hail the size of a quarter that was scary.”

Another resident reported, “We hope everybody was able to stay safe in what appears to be a tornado that hit Belvidere. Currently, our whole block is without power due to a downed line. We have no timetable on when/if the power will be back on tonight. We will keep you all updated here but as of right now we are going to be closed hopefully just for the evening. You all stay safe and have a great night!"

Another wrote, “Tree down on Appleton and also one down on Maryland CT off Appleton.”

Also Read: Where is Hurricane Erin going to hit? First hurricane of Atlantic season prompts flood watches, coastal warnings issued

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 596 is in effect until 7 PM CDT Saturday for the following areas:

Illinois – 11 Counties

North Central Illinois:

Boone

DeKalb

Ogle

Winnebago

Northeast Illinois:

Cook

DuPage

Kane

Kendall

Lake (IL)

McHenry

Will

Indiana – 2 Counties

Northwest Indiana:

Lake (IN)

Porter

Included Cities:

Algonquin, Aurora, Belvidere, Bolingbrook, Buffalo Grove, Byron, Carol Stream, Chesterton, Chicago, Crystal Lake, DeKalb, Downers Grove, Elgin, Evanston, Gary, Gurnee, Hammond, Joliet, Lemont, Lombard, McHenry, Merrillville, Mundelein, Naperville, Oak Lawn, Oregon, Orland Park, Oswego, Park Forest, Plano, Portage, Rochelle, Rockford, Schaumburg, Sycamore, Valparaiso, Waukegan, Wheaton, Wilmington, Woodstock, Yorkville