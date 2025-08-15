Ocean Isle Beach tornado: Massive twister in North Carolina; Holden Beach warned - Watch

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for Ocean Isle Beach, Holden Beach and other nearby areas in North Carolina after a massive waterspout was spotted. A massive tornado was spotted off Ocean Isle Beach on Thursday(Unsplash)

“The waterspout circulation offshore has been oscillating back and forth between closer to the coast, and staying offshore. Everybody along the coast between Ocean Isle Beach and Holden Beach needs to take cover NOW!” the agency said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“A confirmed waterspout near Ocean Isle Beach could move ashore. The TORNADO WARNING (inside the red/purple polygon) goes until 6:15 PM 8/14/25,” a WRAL forecaster tweeted.

NWS warns Ocean Isle Beach and Holden Beach

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington issued a Tornado Warning at 5:39 PM EDT on Thursday, for south central Brunswick County, alerting residents to an immediate threat as a confirmed waterspout moves northeast toward land.

The warning, active until 6:15 PM EDT, targets areas including Ocean Isle Beach, Holden Beach, and Varnamtown, where the waterspout, spotted just offshore, may transition into a tornado upon reaching shore, according to NWS reports.

The hazard stems from a public-confirmed waterspout traveling at 20 mph, posing risks of flying debris, potential damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees.

The NWS urgently advises residents to “TAKE COVER NOW!” recommending basements or interior rooms on the lowest floor of sturdy buildings, and for those outdoors, in mobile homes, or vehicles, to seek the nearest substantial shelter to avoid debris. This warning follows a similar alert issued earlier this week for the same region, reflecting ongoing severe weather patterns.

The NWS has activated the Emergency Alert System to broadcast the warning, urging the public to report any hail, wind damage, downed trees, or large limbs by calling the Wilmington office at 1-800-697-3901.

The tornado’s projected path includes Holden Beach by 5:45 PM EDT, with its coordinates tracked at 33.91°N, 78.34°W, moving at 16 knots on a 243-degree bearing. No significant hail is expected.