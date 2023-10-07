News / Entertainment / Others / Twitch streamer Jon Zherka slams fitness influencer Sara Saffari in a misogynistic post

Twitch streamer Jon Zherka slams fitness influencer Sara Saffari in a misogynistic post

ByVedanth Shinde
Oct 07, 2023 09:19 AM IST

Twitch streamer Jon Zherka criticizes Instagram star and fitness influencer Sara Saffari's interactions with influencers and makes derogatory comments about her

Twitch streamer Jon Zherka and fitness influencer Sara Saffari recently engaged in a heated exchange on X, formerly Twitter. Zherka's tweets criticized Sara's interactions with various influencers and accused her of "clout-chasing." He also made derogatory comments about her appearance and demeanour.

Controversy erupts as Zherka criticizes Sara Saffari's interactions with influencers on Twitter.(sarasaffari/Instagram,zherka.official/Instagram)(Instagram)
Controversy erupts as Zherka criticizes Sara Saffari's interactions with influencers on Twitter.(sarasaffari/Instagram,zherka.official/Instagram)(Instagram)

The feud between the two stars erupted when Zherka put out a tweet supporting controversial social media personality and fitness trainer Myron Gaines' views on women and 'Only Fans'.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Losers need attention’: Andrew Tate slams streamers, ignites feud with Sneako

To this, Sara replied, "Funny you say this You're a 30 year old man who made a name for himself by doing this exact same thing. Calling people our & clout chasing...Bryce fight him."

Zherka went on to call Sara the "greatest retard the internet has ever known." He also justified his role and explained how he became famous for his views on masculinity and not otherwise.

Constantly mentioning Bryce in the quarrel, he wrote, "Bryce already said he won't meet me for a street knock. He begging for sports to keep himself safe from the bareknuckle game he trained for."

Sara responded to the tweets by stating how grateful she was to Bradley Martin for helping her career and accusing Zherka of trying to boost his own career by leeching off LA and Miami influencers.

ALSO READ: Here's Top-G's message to the feminist who called him responsible for the 15-year-old girl's London stabbing incident

She said, "The difference between me and you is that im not ashamed to admit that im grateful for everything Bradley's done for me while you on the other hand leech of every LA & Miami influencer to boost a career that never took off and thats why you talking s**t about me and my Mom."

Things just took an ugly turn thereafter, with the two stars going back and forth with the name-calling and personal call-outs.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out