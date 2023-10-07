Twitch streamer Jon Zherka slams fitness influencer Sara Saffari in a misogynistic post

Twitch streamer Jon Zherka and fitness influencer Sara Saffari recently engaged in a heated exchange on X, formerly Twitter. Zherka's tweets criticized Sara's interactions with various influencers and accused her of "clout-chasing." He also made derogatory comments about her appearance and demeanour. Controversy erupts as Zherka criticizes Sara Saffari's interactions with influencers on Twitter.(sarasaffari/Instagram,zherka.official/Instagram)(Instagram)

The feud between the two stars erupted when Zherka put out a tweet supporting controversial social media personality and fitness trainer Myron Gaines' views on women and 'Only Fans'.

To this, Sara replied, "Funny you say this You're a 30 year old man who made a name for himself by doing this exact same thing. Calling people our & clout chasing...Bryce fight him."

Zherka went on to call Sara the "greatest retard the internet has ever known." He also justified his role and explained how he became famous for his views on masculinity and not otherwise.

Constantly mentioning Bryce in the quarrel, he wrote, "Bryce already said he won't meet me for a street knock. He begging for sports to keep himself safe from the bareknuckle game he trained for."

Sara responded to the tweets by stating how grateful she was to Bradley Martin for helping her career and accusing Zherka of trying to boost his own career by leeching off LA and Miami influencers.

She said, "The difference between me and you is that im not ashamed to admit that im grateful for everything Bradley's done for me while you on the other hand leech of every LA & Miami influencer to boost a career that never took off and thats why you talking s**t about me and my Mom."

Things just took an ugly turn thereafter, with the two stars going back and forth with the name-calling and personal call-outs.