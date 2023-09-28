Here's Top-G's message to the feminist who called him responsible for the 15-year-old girl's London stabbing incident

A recent Twitter exchange has created feuds on issues surrounding masculinity, societal issues, and the responsibilities of influential public figures. Twitter Feud Sparks Debate on Masculinity and Influential Figures' Impact on Society (Cobratate/Twitter. X,bitterarab/Twitter. X,sneako/Instagram)(Twitter.X/Instagram)

The exchange began when user @bitterarab, who goes by the name Sham, expressed a critical viewpoint, blaming what she referred to as the 'intel culture' promoted by Andrew Tate, Sneako, and others in the so-called 'red pill' community for a tragic incident involving a 15-year-old girl who was stabbed.

In the tweet, Sham stated, "The intel culture that has been pushed by Andrew Tate, Sneako, all these red pill losers are responsible for this poor 15-year-old girl getting stabbed. When you objectify women and reduce them as nothing but sheer things to get your gratification from, rejection is not something you accept."

Sneako replies to this with a controversial statement, saying, "This is why women shouldn't vote." This controversial remark only added fuel to the already heated discussion.

Andrew Tate, a prominent figure in the self-help and masculinity realms, defended his teachings in response to the criticism. He explained, "I teach stoicism. Emotional control. Self-accountability. I teach men how to grow into formidable forces of competence that protect and provide for everyone they love, especially the women in their lives."

Tate further expressed his dismay at the knife statement made by the user and shared his concerns about issues, stating, "A society lacking what I teach is what's dangerous. Sometimes, men feel angry. They must control this. Telling men to 'cry more' and 'act how they feel,' then being surprised they act violent, is what's dangerous."

He also emphasized the need for strong, responsible men in society, suggesting that only strong men could have prevented the attacker in the tragic incident involving the 15-year-old girl.

Tate concluded his response by stating, "You, with this single idiotic tweet, have done more damage to society than I will ever do."

The Twitter exchange has sparked intense discussions on the influence of public figures and the role of masculinity in today's world. It highlights the ongoing need for thoughtful and respectful dialogue on such critical issues.

