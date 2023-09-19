Andrew Tate feels Russell Brands sexual abuse charge attack on ‘matrix’, Musk says ‘he is not evil’

British comedian and actor Russell Brand recently found himself facing serious allegations of sexual assault and rape from multiple women. Despite the disturbing and detailed nature of these accusations Russell received backing from Andrew Tate, a controversial figure and former world champion kickboxer. Allegations, Controversy, and Support: The Russell Brand Story (Twitter. X)(Twitter)

Andrew took to Twitter to announce an upcoming live stream. He said, "I am going to do an emergency meeting tonight at 9 p.m. Romanian time and tell everybody the truth about what's happening to Russell Brand." He also mentioned, "I know things I shouldn't know. WATCH ON RUMBLE @ TATESPEECH."

During the live stream, Andrew Tate offered his analysis of the situation, highlighting Russell Brand's transformation from a liberal and left-leaning individual. He also made reference to Brand's marriage to Katy Perry, characterizing it as a connection with the Matrix's core establishment.

He said, 'For a long time, Russell Brand himself was the establishment of the matrix."We don't know Russell; we don't know what he's done; we don't know his past; we don't know what he was up to in these Hollywood parties and all other Satanist sh*t. Bro, the dude married Katty Perry, which is as far down the establishment as you get.'

Both Andrew Tate and his brother made it explicitly clear that they were "not Russell Brand's fanboys" and had no intention of defending him blindly. Instead, they intended to decipher what they thought was misinformation and labeled Russell's situation as a "matrix attack."

The podcast took an unexpected turn when it further went into news clips featuring various men who had faced similar allegations in the past.

This list included Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, American actor Johnny Depp and his court case, Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr., French footballer Benjamin Mendy, and potentially Russell Brand, depending on how the case is further taken forward.

In addition to the support from the Tate brothers, billionaire Elon Musk also expressed his thoughts about Russell Brand. Musk responded to a Twitter post containing a video of Russell explaining his situation and justifying the situation he was stuck in. However, Elon replied to the video by saying, "I support Russell Brand. That man is not evil."

The Tate brothers have once again conveyed their message loud and clear: Men in today's world are going through issues, and in certain cases, they are just not fair or justified. The question is: does Russell Brand's case fall under the scrutiny of these alleged accusations?