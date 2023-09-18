Katy Perry claimed she knew the ‘real truth’ about Russell Brand years before expose

Katy Perry previously seemingly dropped a hint about undisclosed aspects of Russell Brand's life, claiming she knew the "real truth" about him, years before sexual abuse allegations against him emerged. In a 2013 Vogue interview, which has resurfaced amid the ongoing controversy around Brand, Perry discussed her marriage with the comedian, describing it as "controlling" and "hurtful." Katy Perry Drops Hints on Russell Brand's Past Amidst Abuse Allegations(Getty Images)

Perry revealed that she was deeply in love with Brand when they got married in India on October 23, 2010. However, their relationship lasted just 14 months, ending with a breakup text from Brand on New Year's Eve in 2011. Initially, Perry blamed herself for the separation, until she discovered what she referred to as the "real truth" about Brand.

ALSO READ: Amid rape charges Russel Brand's old clip on pharma companies goes viral

Perry shared her perspective on Brand's changing behavior during their relationship, stating that initially he sought an equal partnership. However, he struggled with her taking on a more dominant role, particularly when she was in charge during their tours.

Perry implied undisclosed information, hinting at something hidden, stating, "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like, ‘This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me.’ So I have moved on from that."

What is the 'real truth’?

Perry did not specify the nature of this undisclosed truth, but speculations connected it with the recent allegations against Brands.

One of the unnamed accusers has come forward, stating that she experienced an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship with Brand when she was just 16, and he was 31. She alleged that Brand assaulted her and repeatedly referred to her as a "child" during their romance.

ALSO READ: 'What the hell were you thinking', When Donald Trump called out Katy Perry for marrying 'loser' Russel Brand

Brand denied all of these "extremely disturbing" allegations in a video, clarifying that during his promiscuous period, which he extensively documented in his books, all his relationships were consensual.

Brand further emphasised his strong refutation of these "very, very serious" criminal accusations, noting that there are witnesses whose accounts directly contradict the narratives presented by the mainstream media outlets involved in what he perceives as a coordinated attack.