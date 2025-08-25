Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Veteran Bengali Actor and BJP Leader Joy Banerjee passes away at 63

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 07:34 pm IST

Joy Banerjee, the renowned Bengali actor, passed away in Kolkata at 63 after battling COPD. He was on ventilator support before his death. 

Bengali actor Joy Banerjee died at a hospital in Kolkata on Monday at the age of 63, his family said. Banerjee was admitted to the private hospital on August 15 with acute breathing problems. He was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

A prominent figure in Tollywood, Joy Banerjee was also involved in politics, contesting elections for BJP. He is survived by his wife and mother.
A prominent figure in Tollywood, Joy Banerjee was also involved in politics, contesting elections for BJP. He is survived by his wife and mother.

Survived by wife and mother

His condition worsened gradually, and he was on ventilator support over the last few days. Banerjee, who fought elections on a BJP ticket, passed away at 11.35 am. He has been survived by his wife and mother.

A matinee idol of the '80s and '90s, he had given Tollywood a string of hits, such as Hirak Jayanti (1990), Milan Tithi (1985), and Nagmati (1983), besides the critically acclaimed Chopper (1986).

He fought the 2014 and 2019 elections from the Birbhum and Uluberia seats, respectively, on a BJP ticket. However, he quit politics in November 2021.

TMC MP Satabdi Roy, his co-actor in many films, said, “I am shattered. I knew Joy was ailing for quite some time, and we all were praying for his recovery.” Union minister Sukanta Majumdar condoled Banerjee's untimely demise.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Veteran Bengali Actor and BJP Leader Joy Banerjee passes away at 63
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On