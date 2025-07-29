Vijay Deverakonda: Kingdom fulfilled my dream of working with Anirudh

Kingdom is up for release on July 31, 2025, and the hype for the Vijay Deverakonda film is on another level. The bookings are proof, as close to 30,000 tickets have been sold to date, and this shows the craze the film has in the Telugu states. Anirudh has scored music for Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers held a special event to promote it in Hyderabad, where Vijay spoke his heart out and requested everyone to wish him luck, as he needs a hit to make a comeback. But the main highlight of his speech was when he praised music sensation Anirudh.

"Whenever I used to see films with Anirudh's background score, I always dreamt of working in a film that had him onboard as composer. Well, that dream has come true today, as Anirudh has taken things to another level with his BGM in Kingdom," said Vijay.

Kingdom has already been postponed three times, and one of the reasons was the delay in the film’s background score, as Anirudh couldn’t deliver the content on time. But the way he has elevated the proceedings is evident in the trailer, giving Kingdom a fresh look and feel, thanks to his sound.

Anirudh has composed terrific background scores for films Vikram, Petta, and Beast, now streaming on OTTplay, but with Kingdom, he has given the film a completely new dimension. Speaking about the same, Vijay says that there are a few intense moments where Anirudh's score has elevated the emotions big time and made them even more special.

Bhagyashree Borse and Satya Dev play key roles in Kingdom

Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for his emotional storytelling in films like Jersey, is the director of Kingdom and there is a lot of pressure on him to deliver. Satya Dev, the popular Telugu actor, is playing the main villain in this film. Bhagyashree Borse plays the female lead in Kingdom and shares crackling chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda. Sithara Entertainments is bankrolling the film on a massive scale.

Vijay has delivered great performances in the past but according to the makers, his performance in Kingdom is said to be his career best and will leave the audience stunned. Some of Vijay’s best performances from his previous films, Arjun Reddy, Pelli Choopulu, and World Famous Lover can now be streamed on OTTplay.