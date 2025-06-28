Watch Abhishek Bachchan’s underrated films before Kaalidhar Laapata drops on OTT

Abhishek Bachchan, whose talent has often been overlooked, is back with ZEE5's upcoming drama, Kaalidhar Laapata, set to premiere on July 4, 2025. You can catch this intriguing flick on OTTplay Premium as well. But before we dive into his latest adventure, let's take a delightful detour to some of his already available, incredibly underrated films such as Ghoomer and Bob Biswas on OTT. You might just discover your next favorite AB performance. Abhishek Bachchan’s Kaalidhar Laapata

Abhishek Bachchan's underrated films on OTT

Ghoomer

The film follows the life of Anina, a rising cricket star, who faces a life-altering accident that costs her right hand just before her international debut. But with the help of a former cricketer, Padam Singh (Abhishek Bachchan), who could not make it big in his own career, she finds new hope. Together, they craft a unique training approach, and Anina reinvents herself as a bowler for the Indian cricket team.

Bob Biswas

After recovering from a state of coma, Bob Biswas (played by Abishek Bachchan), who used to be a skilled assassin, finds that he has no recollection of his past or identity. As fragmented memories slowly resurface, he is forced to confront the harsh reality of his former life and struggles with the moral implications of his actions.

Manmarziyaan

Rumi and Vicky's romance suffers a setback when Rumi’s family discovers their relationship. And they want Rumi to get married as soon as possible. But Vicky seems extremely hesitant to commit, leaving Rumi in a tricky spot. Her family takes the help of a marriage broker, who sets up a meeting with a potential groom, Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan), in a bid to secure Rumi's future.

Run

This Hindi remake of R Madhavan’s Tamil namesake film follows the lives of Jhanvi and Siddharth (Abishek Bachchan), who are in love with each other. But their happiness is short-lived as Ganpat, who is Jhanvi's notorious gangster brother, opposes their relationship. Driven by a desire to protect his family's honour, Ganpat's turn deadly, and sets out to kill Siddharth, putting the lovers' lives in danger.

Dus

When the Prime Minister of India is set to visit Canada, notorious terrorist Jamwaal plans a deadly attack. Responding to the threat, a highly skilled team of special spy agents from India is dispatched to Canada with a mission to track down Jamwaal, preventing a potential catastrophe and ensuring the safety of the Prime Minister.