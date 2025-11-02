Preity Zinta turns Anna from Frozen but her kids Gia and Jai steal the show as Elsa and police officer this Halloween

Actor Preity Zinta gave fans a glimpse into her cozy and family-filled Halloween celebration this year. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor shared spooky pictures and videos of her husband, Gene Goodenough, and twins, Jai and Gia, much to the delight of her fans. Actor Preity Zinta shared pictures of her family celebrating Halloween.

Preity shares Halloween pics with family

On Saturday, sharing a sweet post on social media, Preity wrote, “This Halloween was all about Else, Anna, the Police and all things spooky. Trick or treating in the neighbourhood for candy is probably the most wholesome community experience here. There was a time I would get all dressed up for a Halloween Party… now it’s all about the joy on my kids’ faces and costumes that make them happy.”

In the photos, Preity can be seen enjoying the festivities with her twins, who were dressed in adorable costumes. Gene and son Jai were dressed as Police officials while daughter Gia too on Elsa's avatar. Preity decided to turn into Frozen's Anna this season.

Fans react

The post melted hearts across social media, with fans flooding the comments section with love. One user wrote, “I love how you live a normal life! Very creditable.” Another fan added, “This is so heartwarming, Preity Ma’am. Seeing the joy on your kids’ faces truly shows what a loving mom you are!” Others couldn’t stop gushing over her twins, calling them “such cuties” and “adorable little angels.”

Preity and Gene's relationship

Preity Zinta married American financial analyst Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. The couple welcomed their twins, Gia and Jai, via surrogacy in 2021. Over the years, Preity has shared glimpses of her life in Los Angeles, where she balances motherhood, family, and occasional visits to India for work and philanthropy.

Preity's latest work

Preity was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit, opposite Sunny Deol, a comedy-action entertainer. After a long hiatus, Preity is all set to make a grand comeback with Lahore 1947, a highly anticipated period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. The film, currently in post-production, is set against the backdrop of India’s partition and is expected to feature Preity alongside Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal. The film is expected to be released in late 2025 or early 2026.