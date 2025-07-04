Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit set for September 2025 start, Prabhas to join in November

Spirit is one of the most-awaited films in Indian cinema, as director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, of Arjun Reddy and Animal fame, is teaming 0up with Prabhas for the first time in his career. There is a solid buzz for this film, which is being produced by Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and T-Series. Prabhas fans have been awaiting for an announcement for the longest time and are eager to find out who will play key roles in the film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is collaborating with Prabhas soon

Well, the update is finally here, as the shooting of the action drama will kickstart in September 2025. This news was confirmed by the co-producer of the film, Pranay Vanga, Sandeep’s brother. Speaking at a gathering in the US, Pranay revealed that the shooting will start with a few actors from the team, with Prabhas joining the set much later in November 2025.

The female lead and the core cast have been locked, but the makers have kept things secret. Sandeep is known to make massive announcements, and he is all set to do the same with Spirit as well. Touted to be a cop drama, Prabhas will be seen as a sincere cop in this film, which will be shot mostly in Thailand.

Sandeep Reddy in the spotlight

The makers are spending big bucks on this film and have planned extensive shoot schedules across the country. Sandeep faced a lot of criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and everyone is eager to see what he has in store with Spirit.

The pre-production has been happening for over a year now, and there is news that Sandeep is already done with the background score of the film. Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who worked on Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, has composed the BGM for this film as well. Spirit will have music by multiple composers, and will primarily be shot in Telugu and then dubbed in Hindi and other languages.