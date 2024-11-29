Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan shocked as Vidhu Vinod Chopra drops expletives on stage: Watch

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has been busy promoting his upcoming docu drama, Zero Se Restart. The film tells the story behind the making of Chopra's 12th Fail, which was one of the biggest sleeper hits of last year. A new video shows Chopra dropping Hindi expletives on stage during a promotional event, much to the shock of singers Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal, who were sharing the stage with him. (Also read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra says Hollywood feels 12th Fail should have been India's entry to Oscars, 'not whatever went') Vidhu Vinod Chopra catches Shreya Ghoshal and Shaan unawares

Vidhu Vinod Chopra drops expletives on stage

The video was shared by film actor and social media personality Kamaal R Khan aka KRK. The video shows Chopra on stage, flanked by the two singers. He says in Hindi, “Phir main bol hi deta hoon filmon mein bhi maine bahut gaali di hai. Maine kaha b****, tu mere terrace pe baith kar isko simplify kar raha hai. Tu producer hai ki main producer hoon. Main bola producer kaun hai b*****, paisa kiska waste hoga, tera ki mera (I will say it, I have cussed a lot in films too. I said [expetive], you sit on my terrace and simolify my film. Who is the producer, you or me? Who is the producer [expletive]. Whose money will be wasted, yours or mine).”

Immediately as he drops the expletives, Shreya can be seen visibly shocked, and she moves to the side of the stage, away from the frame. Shaan, on the other hand, laughs at first, but he, too, covers his face later and moves to the side. The crowd, on the other hand, can be heard clapping and cheering off camera.

Sharing the video, KRK wrote, "Just watch, how Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra is abusing in front of media. Main Tweet Bhi Karta hun Toh Log Gyan Dete hain (If I tweet something, people try and educate me)." Reacting to the video, one Twitter user commented, "People sound so entitled these days." Another added, "How Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra is abusing in front of media (shocked face emoji)."

The context of the conversation was not clear from the short clip, but the surroundings show it is from a promotional event for Zero Se Restart.

About 12th Fail

Vidhu Vinod Chopra last made 12th Fail, which starred Vikrant Massey. The coming-of-age film about a UPSC aspirant was based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. Made on a shoestring budget, 12th Fail was an unlikely box office succes, minting ₹70 crore worldwide.