Reddit wonders why Amitabh Bachchan is promoting KRK's film but never posted about Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a post about Kamaal R. Khan's new song. This left a section of the social media scratching their heads in the comments section, where many wondered why. A Redditor also posted about the same and wondered why he never wrote anything when daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai had her films Ponniyin Selvan I and II releasing year. (Also read: When Aishwarya Rai was all giggles and smiles as she posed at a wedding with Amitabh, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan. Watch) When will Amitabh Bachchan promote Aishwarya Rai's work?

Amitabh promotes KRK's new song

Amitabh shared the poster of the music video featuring Kamaal R. Khan and wrote in the caption, “All good wishes .. Launch of T-Series Song “Mere Saathiya” sung by Ankit Tiwari and composed by DJ Shezwood. Cast- KRK, Rakshika Sharma and Keeya Sharma. Watch and enjoy!”

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Account hacked ?” A second user wrote, “Sir SRK nahi hi ye KRK hi (This is not SRK. He is KRK).” A comment also read, “Kuch toh gadbad hai (There is some problem here).”

Meanwhile, a Redditor also shared the post and wrote, “What blackmail does KRK hold against Sr AB… wrong answers only.” To this, a user commented, “How come he didn't post anything to support Aishwarya during PS 1 and 2?” A comment read, “What was the need?”

Not only Amitabh, but also actors Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and director Ram Gopal Varma promoted the song on their social media accounts.

More details

Amitabh also confirmed son Abhishek Bachchan's next project on his X account, when he shared a report that pointed that Abhishek will play the role of an antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial will also star Suhana Khan in the lead.

Recently, eyebrows were raised when the Bachchan family arrived at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Amitabh posed along with wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta, and grandchildren Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda, but there was no sign of Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya. Both of them arrived a few moments later for a separate photo session.