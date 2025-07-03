South Park Season 27 delayed by two weeks: Know when and where to watch

Fans of South Park will have to wait a little longer to watch the latest Season 27 of the satirical animated show. In the new season, the show will take on the latest trends, events, as well as global tragedies. South Park Season 27 has been delayed(X)

Earlier, Comedy Central announced plans to debut the new season on July 9. However, the premiere has now been pushed ahead by two weeks and will instead air on July 23, Variety reported.

The sudden shift has disappointed many fans, who last saw a new episode of the beloved series more than two years ago. Earlier this year, the creators released a brief trailer announcing its return, centered around the theme: “Times have changed.”

Why the delay?

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of South Park, issued a scathing statement on social media, targeting Comedy Central's parent company, Paramount Global, and its proposed merger with Skydance Media. The deal has yet to be finalized, even though both companies inked it nearly a year ago.

On the official South Park page on X (formerly Twitter), it was confirmed that the Season 27 premiere has been moved to July 23 at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.

Shortly afterwards, Parker and Stone released a blunt response to Comedy Central’s press release.

They said the proposed merger was a “s**t show” and that it’s “f***king up” the series. “We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow,” the statement added.

Season 26 of South Park premiered in March 2023 and featured six episodes. Since then, the creators have released three special episodes on Paramount+ between October 2023 and March 2024. But fans have been waiting a long time for the official return of the full series.

Parker and Stone did not clarify how the long-delayed merger is directly affecting the Season 27 premiere.

The $8 billion deal between Paramount and Skydance still awaits approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

FAQs

1. What is South Park?

South Park is a satirical animated series known for its bold humor and social commentary.

2. When does South Park Season 27 come out?

Season 27 will premiere on July 23, 2025.

3. Where to watch South Park Season 27?

Fans can catch all the latest episodes on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. ET.