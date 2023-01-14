Congress's ‘Comedy Central’ jibe at Asaduddin Owaisi for mocking Rahul Gandhi over cold

The Congress on Saturday hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for mocking Rahul Gandhi days after the Wayanad MP claimed that he has “killed himself”. The Congress leader had recently stated that “Rahul Gandhi is in people's head”, but he has killed him.

"This is the condition of the Congress. He has turned 50 and says he doesn't feel cold... he has killed himself. Tu kya hai phir? Jinn hai? If you have killed yourself then who is this person? Had I told something like that, people would have thought I was having fits," Owaisi said in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Reacting to Owaisi's jibe, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asked him “when did you start going to Comedy Central??”

“When did you start going to Comedy Central @asadowaisi?? These things are above your level - you concentrate on being the B team of BJP. By the way, the fear is not only of Rahul ji, but also of his soldiers,” Shrinate tweeted in Hindi.

Another Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak took a swipe at the AIMIM president for "shivering" after Rahul Gandhi's name.

“It doesn't get very cold in Hyderabad. Why are you shivering at Rahul Gandhi's name?” Nayak wrote in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi continues to wear a t-shirt even in chilly weather during ongoing Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra.

When he was recently asked how the yatra changed his image, Gandhi said, “Rahul Gandhi is in your mind. It is not in my mind. The person whom you are watching is not Rahul Gandhi. It is visible to you. You did not understand?

“Read the Hindu religion and about Lord Shiva, you will understand it. Rahul Gandhi is in your mind, it is not in my mind, Rahul Gandhi is in the mind of the BJP, it is not in my mind. I have nothing do with the image; I have no interest in the image,” he had said at a press conference.

Asked whether he was a ‘tapasavi’ (ascetic), Gandhi replied, “This country is of tapasvis. People say how many kilometers Rahul Gandhi walks but why people do not say how many kms farmers or labourers walk.

