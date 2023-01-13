Home / India News / Owaisi mocks Rahul Gandhi, says, 'Tu kya hai phir? Jinn hai?'

Owaisi mocks Rahul Gandhi, says, 'Tu kya hai phir? Jinn hai?'

Published on Jan 13, 2023 01:52 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi said the situation of the Congress is such that a 50-year-old says he has killed himself. “Had I told this, people would have thought I was having fits,” Owaisi said mocking Rahul Gandhi.

Owaisi questioned Rahul Gandhi's 'have killed Rahul Gandhi' statement.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday mocked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and asked whether he is a jinn if he has killed himself. This was in reference to Rahul Gandhi's recent statement in which he said Rahul Gandhi is in people's head, but he has killed him. "This is the condition of the Congress. A 50-year-old says he has killed cold, he has killed himself. Tu kya hai phir? Jinn hai? If you have killed yourself then who is this person? Had I told something like that, people would have thought I was having fits," Owaisi said in Hyderabad.

Here is Owaisi's full speech

Recently, Rahul Gandhi was asked about the change in his image in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Rahul Gandhi is in your mind. I have killed him long back. The person who you are looking at right now is not Rahul Gandhi. You might be able to see him," Rahul Gandhi said adding that one may understand his statement if they study the Hindu religion.

In his speech, Owaisi again took on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent comment that Muslims have to abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy. "I am a proud Muslim and I am proud of the fact that Islam's splendid traditions of 1300 years are my inheritance. I am unwilling to lose even the smallest part of this inheritance..It is my duty to protect them," Owaisi read out a statement in English.

"...I am proud as an Indian. I am a part of the indivisible unity that is Indian nationality," the statement added. “Mohan Bhagwat mentioned the Hindu war of 1,000 years. With whom are you fighting for all these years? India got independence 75 years ago and RSS had no contribution to the freedom,” Owaisi added.

asaduddin owaisi rahul gandhi mohan bhagwat
asaduddin owaisi rahul gandhi mohan bhagwat

Story Saved
